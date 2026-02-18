Arnold Barboza Jr faces Kenneth Sims Jr in Anaheim this March – Tickets

The bout between Arnold Barboza Jr. and Kenneth Sims Jr. headlines a Golden Boy card on Saturday, March 14, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. On the undercard, Oscar Collazo faces Jesus Haro, while Gabriela Fundora takes on Viviana Ruiz Corredor. Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA, and Sims Jr. (22-3-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago, IL, square off in a scheduled 12-round welterweight bout. Both fighters make their 147-pound debut and look to rebound from defeats.

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Former interim WBO super lightweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr., 33, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Teofimo Lopez last May.

Kenneth Sims Jr., 32, dropped a majority decision to Oscar Duarte last time out in August.

“I’m officially stepping back into the ring after some much-needed time off,” said Barboza Jr. “My first loss didn’t break me, it built me. Built a new team, new gym, new mindset, yet still the same purpose, same hunger, same goals.”

“I heard the doubters get louder. I saw some opinions change, yet nothing about me changed. This is bigger than revenge. This is the Redemption Tour.”

Sims Jr. said, “This is a fight that I’ve been wanting for a long time. Barboza is a good fighter who’s been on the big stage, but I’ve always known that I am a better fighter than him and only wanted the chance to prove it. I’ve been chasing this opportunity for years now, and this is a great time for it to finally happen.”

“This is a do-or-die fight for both of us, and I can’t wait to get in there and handle business on March 14.”

Oscar Collazo defends unified titles against Jesus Haro

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) puts his unified WBA and WBO strawweight titles on the line, having stopped Jayson Vayson last time out in September. The 29-year-old southpaw from Newark, New Jersey, was previously expected to face WBC 105-pound champion Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines in a rematch, but the bout did not materialize, and he now takes on Jesus Haro.

Mexico’s 23-year-old Haro (13-3, 2 KOs) defeated Jaime Guevara by fourth-round KO in May, bouncing back from a decision loss to Gustavo Perez Alvarez in October 2024.

“I’m very happy to be returning to the ring this coming March 14. Unfortunately, we won’t be pursuing a unification bout for reasons beyond my control,” said Collazo. “The company presented us with this opportunity with Jesus Haro. I respect him because I know he comes with the desire and hunger to be champion, but on March 14 he’ll be facing the best in the division.”

“Without a doubt, Puerto Rico vs. Mexico is a guaranteed war. We’re ready to put on a great fight and secure a solid victory for Puerto Rico.”

Haro said, “It’s going to be a great fight. The Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry has always been present in this sport, and although I was born in the USA and I love this country, Aztec warrior blood runs through my veins, and I’m not going to let my Mexican people down.”

Gabriela Fundora defends undisputed title against Viviana Ruiz Corredor

Coachella Valley’s Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) defends her undisputed flyweight title against Australia-based Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs) of Colombia.

Unbeaten Fundora, 23, of West Palm Beach, FL, stopped Alexas Kubicki in the seventh round of her previous bout last September, making the second successful defense of her title.

Ruiz, 43, is riding a two-fight winning streak, having defeated Maria Magdalena Rivera by split decision last April and TKO’d Jittamat Phomta in late 2024.

“There are only two ways of doing something, the right way or the wrong way,” said Fundora. “We are preparing to put on a great performance on March 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Save the date to watch on DAZN!”

Ruiz said, “This opportunity to compete for the undisputed world title is an absolute dream come true for me. It represents everything we work toward from the moment we decide to become professional fighters, and I am incredibly grateful for the chance to perform on the biggest stage. We’re coming to America to steal the show.”

“I understand the challenge in front of me, I’ve done the work, and I’m ready. I’m excited for March 14, and I can’t wait to be crowned the new undisputed world champion.”

The current lineup is as follows

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, welterweight

Oscar Collazo vs. Jesus Haro, Collazo’s WBA and WBO strawweight titles

Gabriela Fundora vs. Viviana Ruiz Corredor, Fundora’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO flyweight titles

Other bouts featured on the Barboza Jr. vs Sims Jr. undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.