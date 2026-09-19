Live results: John Hedges faces Pat Brown in Manchester

John Hedges faces Pat Brown in a cruiserweight bout tonight (Saturday, September 19) at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.
- Hedges (12-0, 3 KOs) of Harlow, Essex, and Manchester native Brown (6-0, 6 KOs) clash for the British, Commonwealth, WBA International, and IBF Intercontinental titles.
- The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
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The undercard includes:
- Featherweight co-feature bout for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental titles between Shabaz Masoud (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK and Ckari Mansilla (19-4, 13 KOs) of Argentina.
- British super middleweight title eliminator between Kieron Conway (23-4-1, 7 KOs) and Mark Jeffers (20-2, 7 KOs).
- English lightweight title fight between Joe Howarth (15-2, 4 KOs) and Cory O’Regan (15-1, 3 KOs), who replaced previously announced Josh Holmes.
Headlining the prelims, Manchester’s Alfie Middlemiss (6-0) meets Christopher Mondongo (10-3, 3 KOs) at featherweight. Mondongo replaced Gerard Hughes.
Hedges vs Brown results
Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)
- John Hedges vs. Pat Brown
- Shabaz Masoud vs. Ckari Cani Mansilla
- Kieron Conway vs. Mark Jeffers
- Joe Howarth vs. Cory O’Regan
Prelims (11:15 a.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. BST)
- Alfie Middlemiss vs. Christopher Mondongo
- Tom Rafferty vs. Liam Walsh
- Jack Power vs. Victor Ionascu
- Garan Croft vs. Mohammed Graich
- Emily Whitworth vs. Beata Dudek
Hedges vs Brown live blog
Free Prelims
The live blog will cover the main card results. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.
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