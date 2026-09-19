Live results: John Hedges faces Pat Brown in Manchester

John Hedges faces Pat Brown in a cruiserweight bout tonight (Saturday, September 19) at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

Hedges (12-0, 3 KOs) of Harlow, Essex, and Manchester native Brown (6-0, 6 KOs) clash for the British, Commonwealth, WBA International, and IBF Intercontinental titles.

The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

Featherweight co-feature bout for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental titles between Shabaz Masoud (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK and Ckari Mansilla (19-4, 13 KOs) of Argentina.

British super middleweight title eliminator between Kieron Conway (23-4-1, 7 KOs) and Mark Jeffers (20-2, 7 KOs).

English lightweight title fight between Joe Howarth (15-2, 4 KOs) and Cory O’Regan (15-1, 3 KOs), who replaced previously announced Josh Holmes.

Headlining the prelims, Manchester’s Alfie Middlemiss (6-0) meets Christopher Mondongo (10-3, 3 KOs) at featherweight. Mondongo replaced Gerard Hughes.

Hedges vs Brown results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

John Hedges vs. Pat Brown

Shabaz Masoud vs. Ckari Cani Mansilla

Kieron Conway vs. Mark Jeffers

Joe Howarth vs. Cory O’Regan

Prelims (11:15 a.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. BST)

Alfie Middlemiss vs. Christopher Mondongo

Tom Rafferty vs. Liam Walsh

Jack Power vs. Victor Ionascu

Garan Croft vs. Mohammed Graich

Emily Whitworth vs. Beata Dudek

Hedges vs Brown live blog September 19, 2026 12:02 AM EDT Free Prelims The live blog will cover the main card results. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.