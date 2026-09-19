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Live results: John Hedges faces Pat Brown in Manchester

John Hedges faces Pat Brown for the British, Commonwealth, WBA International, and IBF Intercontinental titles

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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John Hedges and Pat Brown face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
John Hedges and Pat Brown face off during the weigh-in in Manchester, England, on September 18, 2026. Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing
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John Hedges faces Pat Brown in a cruiserweight bout tonight (Saturday, September 19) at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

  • Hedges (12-0, 3 KOs) of Harlow, Essex, and Manchester native Brown (6-0, 6 KOs) clash for the British, Commonwealth, WBA International, and IBF Intercontinental titles.
  • The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

  • Featherweight co-feature bout for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental titles between Shabaz Masoud (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK and Ckari Mansilla (19-4, 13 KOs) of Argentina.
  • British super middleweight title eliminator between Kieron Conway (23-4-1, 7 KOs) and Mark Jeffers (20-2, 7 KOs).
  • English lightweight title fight between Joe Howarth (15-2, 4 KOs) and Cory O’Regan (15-1, 3 KOs), who replaced previously announced Josh Holmes.

Headlining the prelims, Manchester’s Alfie Middlemiss (6-0) meets Christopher Mondongo (10-3, 3 KOs) at featherweight. Mondongo replaced Gerard Hughes.

Hedges vs Brown results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • John Hedges vs. Pat Brown
  • Shabaz Masoud vs. Ckari Cani Mansilla
  • Kieron Conway vs. Mark Jeffers
  • Joe Howarth vs. Cory O’Regan

Prelims (11:15 a.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. BST)

  • Alfie Middlemiss vs. Christopher Mondongo
  • Tom Rafferty vs. Liam Walsh
  • Jack Power vs. Victor Ionascu
  • Garan Croft vs. Mohammed Graich
  • Emily Whitworth vs. Beata Dudek

Hedges vs Brown live blog

Free Prelims

The live blog will cover the main card results. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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