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Fundora vs Thurman: New date confirmed for late March – Tickets

Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC 154-pound title against former unified 147-pound champion Keith Thurman in Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sebastian Fundora holding his WBC belt during a press conference ahead of his upcoming boxing match
Sebastian Fundora during a press conference in Carson, California, on October 6, 2022. Photo by Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

The new date has been made official for a world title bout between Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman, as they clash on March 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest was originally scheduled for last October but was postponed after Fundora suffered an injury. Tickets for the event go on sale this week.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, puts his WBC super welterweight title on the line. Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, aims to become a two-division world champion.

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Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) confirmed the event date on Monday, along with ticket information.

Fundora vs Thurman tickets can be purchased via AXS. The presale starts on Wednesday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. PT to 10:00 p.m. PT using code PBC. The public sale begins on Thursday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Fundora and Thurman are scheduled to go face-to-face at a press conference this Wednesday, February 4, at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Fundora vs Thurman headlines a PBC PPV on Prime Video. The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

The recently reported IBF heavyweight title eliminator bout between Miami-based Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) of Cuba and Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, has yet to be confirmed.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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