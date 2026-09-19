Sheeraz opts out of defense against Janibek, relinquishes WBO title

Hamzah Sheeraz was expected to defend his WBO super middleweight title against Janibek Alimkhanuly after Queensberry Promotions won the purse bid. On Friday, the sanctioning body announced that he had since relinquished the belt.

According to the WBO statement, Sheeraz (24-0-1, 19 KOs) decided not to proceed with his second championship defense against Kazakhstan’s former unified middleweight champion Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) “after consideration of the terms resulting from the purse bid proceedings.”

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WBO Statement

“The World Boxing Organization (“WBO”) confirms that Queensberry Promotions has formally notified the organization in writing that Hamzah Sheeraz, after consideration of the terms resulting from the purse bid proceedings concerning his mandatory championship obligation against Official Mandatory Challenger Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, has elected not to proceed with the contest and has voluntarily relinquished his WBO Super Middleweight World Championship.

“The WBO acknowledges and respects the decision communicated by Hamzah Sheeraz and his team, as well as the right of fighters and their teams to make decisions concerning their professional careers in accordance with what they consider to be in the fighter’s best interest.

“The doors of the WBO will always remain open to Hamzah, and we sincerely wish him and his team all the very best and continued success as he moves forward in his professional career.

“The WBO World Championship Committee will render the applicable ruling on Monday, September 21, 2026, addressing the status of the WBO Super Middleweight World Championship and the division moving forward.”