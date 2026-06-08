Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Muratalla vs Conceicao confirmed, launch press conference set

Raymond Muratalla defends his IBF lightweight title against Robson Conceicao in the co-feature to Roach Jr vs Zepeda

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Raymond Muratalla during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout
Raymond Muratalla during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 23, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Matchroom Boxing

The bout between Raymond Muratalla and Robson Conceicao has been confirmed for August 1 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The contest serves as the co-feature to Lamont Roach Jr. vs William Zepeda.

  • Undefeated 29-year-old Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, CA makes the second defense of his IBF lightweight title.
  • Brazil’s 37-year-old Conceicao (21-3-1, 10 KOs) attempts to become a two-time, two-division world champion, having previously held the WBC super featherweight title.

“After my last fight [against Andy Cruz], the boxing world really got to know who I am,” Muratalla said. “People saw me as the underdog, even though I was the champion, and I showed that I can’t be underestimated. Now I’m defending my title against another Olympic gold medalist, and I plan to look even better. I’m focused, I’m ready, and I’m handling business on August 1.”

Advertisement

Conceicao said, “They said it was impossible when I dreamed of winning an Olympic gold medal. They said that when I pursued my first world title. I accomplished both, and it’s no different now. I have a lot of respect for Raymond Muratalla, but I’m ready for this challenge. I want to prove that determination, experience, and the heart of a champion can overcome any obstacle. On August 1, I will fight for myself, for my family, and for all of Brazil.”

In the main event, former WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. faces Mexico’s William Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

  • The launch press conference takes place at Golden Boy HQ in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, with Roach Jr., Zepeda, and Muratalla in attendance.

The Roach Jr. vs Zepeda undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here