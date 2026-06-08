Muratalla vs Conceicao confirmed, launch press conference set

The bout between Raymond Muratalla and Robson Conceicao has been confirmed for August 1 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The contest serves as the co-feature to Lamont Roach Jr. vs William Zepeda.

Undefeated 29-year-old Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, CA makes the second defense of his IBF lightweight title.

Brazil’s 37-year-old Conceicao (21-3-1, 10 KOs) attempts to become a two-time, two-division world champion, having previously held the WBC super featherweight title.

“After my last fight [against Andy Cruz], the boxing world really got to know who I am,” Muratalla said. “People saw me as the underdog, even though I was the champion, and I showed that I can’t be underestimated. Now I’m defending my title against another Olympic gold medalist, and I plan to look even better. I’m focused, I’m ready, and I’m handling business on August 1.”

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Conceicao said, “They said it was impossible when I dreamed of winning an Olympic gold medal. They said that when I pursued my first world title. I accomplished both, and it’s no different now. I have a lot of respect for Raymond Muratalla, but I’m ready for this challenge. I want to prove that determination, experience, and the heart of a champion can overcome any obstacle. On August 1, I will fight for myself, for my family, and for all of Brazil.”

In the main event, former WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. faces Mexico’s William Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

The launch press conference takes place at Golden Boy HQ in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, with Roach Jr., Zepeda, and Muratalla in attendance.

The Roach Jr. vs Zepeda undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.