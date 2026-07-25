Live results: Anthony Joshua returns against Kristian Prenga

Anthony Joshua faces Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight bout, live from Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, July 25.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs), a 36-year-old British former unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, was last in action last December, when he knocked out Jake Paul.

Albania’s 35-year-old Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) comes off a first-round TKO victory over Joe Jones in February, marking his 16th win in a row.

If Joshua defeats Prenga, he is expected to face Tyson Fury in an all-British showdown.

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On the Joshua vs Prenga undercard:

WBO super middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) of the UK defends his title against German contender Simon Zachenhuber (29-1, 18 KOs).

Josh Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) of the UK puts his IBF super welterweight title on the line against Irish challenger Caoimhin Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs).

A super featherweight bout pits Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) against Mexico’s Alvino Herrera Meza (18-0-2, 11 KOs).

Denmark’s Jacob Bank (19-0, 11 KOs) and Pawel August (18-0, 7 KOs) of the UK square off at super middleweight.

India’s Nishant Dev (6-0, 4 KOs) and Peru’s Cesar Diaz (10-2, 5 KOs) battle at super welterweight.

How to watch: Joshua vs Prenga streams live on DAZN PPV, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

Joshua vs Prenga results

Main card (1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST)

Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Simon Zachenhuber

Josh Kelly vs. Caoimhin Agyarko

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Alvino Herrera Meza

Jacob Bank vs. Pawel August

Nishant Dev vs. Cesar Diaz

Prelims (9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST)

Oleksandr Khyzhniak vs. Lenny Patrach

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Frank Lucian Mango

Mikie Tallon vs. Orlando Pino

Mohammed Alakel vs. Lydon Chircop

Sultan Almohammed vs. Efren Besalduch

Omar Hikal vs. Brian Castellano

Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya vs. Bryan Zapata

Joshua vs Prenga live blog July 25, 2026 7:40 AM EDT Free Prelims The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added after the stream ends.