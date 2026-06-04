Lamont Roach Jr faces William Zepeda in Las Vegas in August

The bout between Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda has been confirmed for Saturday, August 1 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

The previously reported matchup features former WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., against Mexico’s former interim WBC lightweight titleholder Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs).

The WBC 135-pound belt was previously held by Shakur Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, NJ, who was stripped of the belt following his fight against Teofimo Lopez.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via AXS. The card will be broadcast on TNT and truTV in the U.S. and DAZN worldwide.

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Roach Jr. comes off back-to-back majority draws last year against Isaac Cruz in December and Gervonta Davis in March.

“This is my fourth consecutive world title fight coming up in a different weight class,” said Roach Jr. “No doubt, I am bringing boxing back, and I’m coming for the top spot. I want the P4P belt layer.”

Zepeda was last in action last July when he dropped a unanimous decision to Stevenson in his bid to claim the full title.

“We’ve been working hard since my last fight. We’re at the forefront of the lightweight division, and we know every opponent at this level presents a serious challenge,” said Zepeda. “Once again, we’ve been given the opportunity to fight for a world championship, and we’re ready to show the world exactly who ‘El Camarón’ Zepeda is. I hope Lamont comes fully prepared, because we’re going to put on a great show for the fans.”

The recently reported but yet-to-be-confirmed bout between undefeated IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina and Brazil’s former champion Robson Conceicao (21-3-1, 10 KOs) is expected to serve as the co-feature.

The matchups featured on the Roach Jr. vs Zepeda undercard are also expected to be announced shortly.