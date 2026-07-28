Reina Tellez vs Jessica Barry joins Mayer-Cameron undercard

The bout between Reina Tellez and Jessica Barry has been added to the Mayer vs Cameron card on August 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.

San Antonio’s Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) was scheduled to face Juliana Vanesa Basualdo on the Han vs Holm 2 undercard in May, but the fight did not go ahead.

In her previous outing in January, Tellez dropped a unanimous decision to Amanda Serrano in her bid to claim the unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles.

Barry (10-1, 2 KOs) won her previous bout in March by points against Linzi Buczynskyj, marking her eighth win in a row.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

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What they are saying

“On August 29, I’ll step into that ring with one purpose: to show the world that I’m an elite fighter,” said Tellez. “I respect Jessica Barry for accepting the challenge, but when that bell rings, respect gives way to determination.”

“I’m coming to represent the USA with pride, fight with heart, and leave everything in the ring. Because I have plenty of time to get ready for this fight, I’ll be on another level. Expect fireworks, expect me to be at my best. I’m coming with everything I got.”

Barry said, “I turned down three title fights to be on this card, and this opportunity is going to open every door I have been knocking on. MVP are leading the way for female boxing and Sky Sports is the platform in the UK. It is now down to me to give a five-star performance.”

Also announced

Tysie Gallagher (10-2) faces Ashleigh Johnson (3-4) in a six-round super bantamweight bout, marking her MVP debut.

Brandon Bethell (7-1, 1 KO) competes in a six-round super featherweight bout. His opponent, along with the finalized lineup, is expected to be announced shortly.

The main event is a super welterweight title unification between LA’s unified WBA and WBC champion Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) and England’s WBO champion Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs).

The co-feature is a unified lightweight title fight between London’s unified WBC and WBO champion Caroline Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) and challenger Amelia Moore (4-0, 1 KO) of Middletown, Connecticut.

Also on the main card is a previously announced super lightweight bout between Doncaster’s three-division champion Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) and Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.

Current fight card

Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) vs. Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), super welterweight – Mayer’s WBA and WBC titles, Cameron’s WBO title

Caroline Dubois vs. Amelia Moore, lightweight – Duboi’s WBC and WBO titles

Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) vs. Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs),super lightweight

Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) vs. Jessica Barry (10-1, 2 KOs), featherweight

Prelims

Tysie Gallagher (10-2) vs. Ashleigh Johnson (3-4), super bantamweight

Brandon Bethell (7-1, 1 KO) vs. TBA, super featherweight

Gemma Richardson (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Kirstie Bavington (10-5-2, 2 KOs), super lightweight

Scott Melvin (12-1, 2 KOs) vs. Dylan Cheema (11-3, 3 KOs), lightweight