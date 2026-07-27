Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

Darren Till vs Yoel Romero headlines BKFC 94 Manchester in September

Both fighters come off successful BKFC debuts

Bare KnuckleNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Darren Till during his bout against Aaron Chalmers
Darren Till during his bout against Aaron Chalmers at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England, on May 30, 2026. Photo by BKFC

The cruiserweight bout between former UFC fighters Darren Till and Yoel Romero headlines BKFC 94 at AO Arena in Manchester on September 26.

  • Till (1-0) of Liverpool made a knockout BKFC debut against Aaron Chalmers in May.
  • Miami-based Cuban Romero (1-0) stopped Theo Doukas in his promotional debut last September.

Romero was scheduled to face Lorenzo Hunt in the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania VI in February, but withdrew due to illness.

Advertisement

What they’re saying

“I’ve finally got over my years of trauma and nightmares of Yoel Romero. So, let’s f***ing do this,” Till said.

Romero said, “Respect to Darren for accepting the fight. But respect ends when the bell rings. See you soon.”

  • The card also features David Mundell (10-2) of Dunedin, Florida, defending his BKFC middleweight title against British boxer Jack Cullen (2-0).

Other matchups are expected to be announced shortly.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here