Liam Davies faces Nathaniel Collins in Birmingham in September

Liam Davies faces Nathaniel Collins at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England, on September 26. The bout headlines the Queensberry card billed as “Home Stretch.”

Davies (18-1, 9 KOs) of England comes off a sixth-round stoppage victory over Francesco Grandelli on the Itauma vs Franklin undercard in May, when he claimed the vacant EBU European and WBO Intercontinental titles.

Collins (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Scotland suffered his first career defeat in April, when he dropped a split decision to Cristobal Lorente in their rematch that served as a WBC title eliminator.

Tickets for the event are expected to go on public sale shortly. The card airs live on DAZN.

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The Davies vs Collins undercard includes:

A middleweight rematch between Nathan Heaney (19-2-1, 6 KOs) and Gerome Warburton (17-2-2, 2 KOs) following their first fight in March, when Warburton claimed the win by unanimous decision.

A super lightweight contest between Luke McCormack (5-0, 3 KOs) and Kay Prospere (16-2-1, 7 KOs).

A featherweight matchup between English champion Nelson Birchall (11-0, 8 KOs) and Gully Powar (13-1-1, 1 KO).

Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.