Live results: Raymond Muratalla beats Andy Cruz to retain title – Video

Raymond Muratalla faces Andy Cruz on Saturday, January 24, live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Muratalla puts his IBF lightweight title on the line. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt after claiming the interim title by defeating Zaur Abdullaev last May. The 29-year-old native of West Covina, California, was elevated to full champion following the retirement of Vasiliy Lomachenko. Miami-based 30-year-old Cuban Olympic gold medalist Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion after defeating Hironori Mishiro and Omar Salcido Gamez last year.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Jersey City’s Khalil Coe (10-1-1, 8 KOs), who missed weight by over seven pounds, faces Jesse Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On the Muratalla vs Cruz undercard, Uzbekistan’s former champion Israil Madrimov (10-2-1, 7 KOs) meets Dominican Luis David Salazar (20-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout. A six-round super welterweight contest pits Orlando’s Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones (4-0, 4 KOs) against Jerome Baxter (7-0, 3 KOs) of Pittsburgh.

The main card opener is a six-round super featherweight matchup between Newark’s Zaquin Moses (5-0, 3 KOs) and Leandro Damian Medina (7-2-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina.

Muratalla vs Cruz results

Get Muratalla vs Cruz full fight card results below.

Main card

Raymond Muratalla def. Andy Cruz by majority decision (114-114, 118-110, 116-112) | Watch video

Khalil Coe def. Jesse Hart by majority decision (94-94, 95-93, 96-92)

Israil Madrimov def. Luis David Salazar by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 99-91)

Omari Jones def. Jerome Baxter by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Zaquin Moses def. Leandro Damian Medina by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Prelims

Kaipo Gallegos def. Wilson Akinocho by TKO (R2)

Ronny Alvarez def. Braulio Matias Ferreira by TKO (R6)

Muratalla vs Cruz live blog January 24, 2026 11:45 PM EST Raymond Muratalla defeats Andy Cruz by decision to retain title Raymond Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, California, defeats Miami-based Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 114-114, 118-110, and 116-112.



With the victory, Muratalla makes his first successful defense of the IBF lightweight title. Cruz falls short in his first attempt to become a champion. Raymond Muratalla throws a jab during his bout against Andy Cruz at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 24, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 24, 2026 10:42 PM EST Main event time: Muratalla vs Cruz It’s time for the main event, as Raymond Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, California, defends his IBF lightweight title against Miami-based Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. January 24, 2026 10:33 PM EST Khalil Coe defeats Jesse Hart by decision Khalil Coe (11-1-1, 8 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, defeats Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart (31-4, 25 KOs) by majority decision. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 94-94, 95-93, and 96-92.



On his way to victory, Coe, who missed weight by over seven pounds, was deducted a point in the third round for slamming his opponent in the ring. Hart was deducted a point in the sixth round for holding. Khalil Coe lifts and slams Jesse Hart in the ring during their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 24, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 24, 2026 9:28 PM EST Israil Madrimov defeats Luis David Salazar by decision Former WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov (11-2-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan defeats Dominican Luis David Salazar (20-2, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, all three judges scored the fight 99-91. Israil Madrimov victorious over Luis David Salazar during their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 24, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 24, 2026 8:35 PM EST Omari Jones defeats Jerome Baxter by decision Omari Jones (5-0, 4 KOs) defeats Jerome Baxter (7-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round super welterweight bout. All three judges scored it 60-53. En route to victory, Jones scored a knockdown in the opening round. Omari Jones during his bout against Jerome Baxter at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 24, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 24, 2026 7:49 PM EST Zaquin Moses defeats Leandro Damian Medina by decision Zaquin Moses (6-0, 3 KOs) defeats Leandro Damian Medina (7-3-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-53. On his way to victory, Moses dropped Medina in the fourth round. Zaquin Moses during his bout against Leandro Damian Medina at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 24, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 24, 2026 6:42 PM EST Kaipo Gallegos TKOs Wilson Akinocho in second round Wrapping the non-televised prelims, Kaipo Gallegos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) defeats Wilson Akinocho (3-1) by second-round TKO at lightweight. The referee stepped in as Gallegos was delivering a series of punches. Kaipo Gallegos punches Wilson Akinocho during their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 24, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 24, 2026 6:39 PM EST Ronny Alvarez stops Braulio Matias Ferreira in sixth round Kicking off the action, Ronny Alvarez (6-0, 5 KOs) drops and stops Braulio Matias Ferreira (7-3, 2 KOs) in the sixth round at super middleweight. The referee raises Ronny Alvarez's hand in victory over Braulio Matias Ferreira during their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 24, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 24, 2026 3:34 PM EST Mederos vs Mastrapa and Ruiz vs Joel Off The previously listed super lightweight bout between Harley Mederos (9-0, 8 KOs) and Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (4-3-1, 2 KOs), and the featherweight matchup between Jorge Ruiz (2-0, 2 KOs) and Austin Joel (2-0-1, 2 KOs), are no longer featured on the card. January 24, 2026 3:14 PM EST Coe vs Hart Final Face-Off Check out the video as Khalil Coe and Jesse Hart exchange words during the weigh-ins after Coe misses weight by seven pounds. Coe was expected to defend his WBC USA light heavyweight title, but as a result of missing weight, only Hart is eligible to claim the belt in the case of his victory. January 23, 2026 11:01 PM EST Muratalla vs Cruz: How to watch and start time Muratalla vs Cruz airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.