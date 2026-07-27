Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Full fight video: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda

Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against William Zepeda

BoxingNewsVideos
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google

Watch Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda face off in the WBC lightweight title fight last July in Queens, New York.

Advertisement
Video viaRing Magazine
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Newsletter

Videos

More videos
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here