HomeBoxing Full fight video: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against William Zepeda BoxingNewsVideos July 27, 2026 11:57 pm EDT 0Comments Add FIGHTMAG on Google Watch Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda face off in the WBC lightweight title fight last July in Queens, New York. Advertisement Video viaRing Magazine Follow FIGHTMAG on Google TagsShakur StevensonWilliam Zepeda Share this FacebookTwitterRedditCopy URL Comments Newsletter Get top news stories delivered to your inbox SubscribeI agree to the Privacy Policy. Videos 00:04:45 Boxing Edgar Berlanga vs Steven Butler: Fight video highlights 00:01:30 Boxing Video: Callum Walsh earns decision over Fernando Vargas Jr 00:03:24 Boxing Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu: Fight video highlights 00:03:08 Boxing Video: Hamzah Sheeraz retains title against Simon Zachenhuber 00:03:16 Boxing Video: Josh Kelly beats Caoimhin Agyarko to retain title 00:12:40 Boxing Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Fight video highlights 00:08:26 Boxing Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach: Fight video highlights 00:01:27 Boxing Video: Anthony Joshua scores big KO over Jake Paul 01:10:14 Boxing Video: Terence Crawford talks retirement, Canelo win, Spence Jr comments 04:35:30 Boxing Video: Canelo announces new fight date against Mbilli More videos Leave a comment Cancel reply Comment * Please enter your comment! Name * Please enter your name here Email * You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here