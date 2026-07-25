Live results: Errol Spence Jr returns against Tim Tszyu

Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring against Tim Tszyu, live from Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, July 25 (ET).

Former unified welterweight champion Spence Jr (28-1, 22 KOs) of Desoto, Texas, competes for the first time since his stoppage loss to Terence Crawford three years ago.

Australia’s former super welterweight champion Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) targets his third win in a row since being stopped by Sebastian Fundora in their rematch last July.

The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

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Spence Jr vs Tszyu undercard includes:

A 10-round super featherweight bout between Sydney’s Ahmad Reda (8-0, 6 KOs) and Australian Olympian Paul Fleming (28-1-2, 18 KOs) of Tully, Queensland.

A 10-round middleweight matchup between Australia’s Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) and Argentina’s Ivan Ricardo Actis (13-0-1, 9 KOs).

A 10-round light heavyweight contest between Australia’s Paulo Aokuso (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Antonio Tejeda (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

The WBA super featherweight title eliminator bout between Philadelphia’s two-division champion Stephen Fulton (23-2, 8 KOs) and Australia’s former title challenger Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs) has been canceled after Fulton missed weight.

How to watch: Spence Jr vs Tszyu streams live on pay-per-view on Prime Video and DAZN at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Spence Jr vs Tszyu results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Errol Spence Jr vs. Tim Tszyu

Paul Fleming vs. Ahmad Reda

Callum Peters vs. Ivan Ricardo Actis

Paulo Aokuso vs. Luis Antonio Tejeda

Prelims

Tina Rahimi vs. Sacha Ryan Dryden

Brandon Grach vs. Ike Pluto

Spence Jr vs Tszyu live blog July 25, 2026 2:30 AM EDT Errol Spence Jr in Australia In case you missed it, here’s what Errol Spence Jr had to say upon his arrival in Australia.