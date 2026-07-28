Skye Nicolson vs Miyo Yoshida added to Mayer-Cameron undercard

Skye Nicolson defends her WBC super bantamweight title against Miyo Yoshida on August 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.

The contest was added to the Mayer vs Cameron card on Tuesday, along with the announcement of a “strategic alliance” between Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Matchroom Boxing.

Australia’s two-division champion Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Mariah Turner in April. The victory marked the 30-year-old southpaw’s first successful defense after she was elevated to full champion in May when Ellie Scotney vacated the title.

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Japan’s Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO) looks to become a three-weight champion, having previously held titles at bantamweight and super flyweight. The New York-based 38-year-old won her previous bout in April by sixth-round RTD against Edith de Jesus Flores, marking her second win in a row since losing her IBF bantamweight title to Shurretta Metcalf in October 2024.

MVP also announced the signing of Nicolson, who “becomes the first fighter to compete under the newly announced strategic alliance from MVP and Matchroom Boxing, focused on accelerating the continued global growth of women’s boxing. Under the alliance, Matchroom will work with MVP to continue elevating Nicolson throughout the next phases of her professional career.”

The Nicolson vs Yoshida bout follows the recently added featherweight matchup between San Antonio’s Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) and Jessica Barry (10-1, 2 KOs) of the UK.

The main event is a super welterweight championship unification between LA’s unified WBA and WBC champion Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) and WBO champion Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs) of the UK.

Current fight card

Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) vs. Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), super welterweight – Mayer’s WBA and WBC titles, Cameron’s WBO title

Caroline Dubois vs. Amelia Moore, lightweight – Duboi’s WBC and WBO titles

Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) vs. Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight

Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) vs. Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO), 10 rounds, Nicolson’s WBC super bantamweight title

Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) vs. Jessica Barry (10-1, 2 KOs), featherweight

Prelims

Tysie Gallagher (10-2) vs. Ashleigh Johnson (3-4), super bantamweight

Brandon Bethell (7-1, 1 KO) vs. TBA, super featherweight

Gemma Richardson (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Kirstie Bavington (10-5-2, 2 KOs), super lightweight

Scott Melvin (12-1, 2 KOs) vs. Dylan Cheema (11-3, 3 KOs), lightweight