Misfits Boxing video: Top KOs of 2024 – Elle Brooke, Deen the Great, Salt Papi & more

The passing year featured eight Misfits Boxing events held in the U.S., UK, Ireland, and Qatar. The crossover fight cards showcased a variety of title fights, tournament bouts, debuts, and grudge matches. Some of the contests went the full distance, while some ended in devastating fashion.

In addition to a recently released compilation featuring over 40 UFC knockouts, the Top 10 Misfits Boxing KOs of 2024 have also hit the stream.

Elle Brooke kicks off the action with a big KO of AJ Bunker. Fox The G follows with a knockout victory over Small Spartan Jay, landing a right uppercut followed by a left hook.

Tristan Hamm KO’s Rodney Petersen aka “Not Logan Paul” with an uppercut after a big right hand. Joey Knight drops and stops Baby Hulk. Deen the Great KO’s Dave Fogarty with an overhand right. HStikkytokky stops George Fensom with a left hook.

Anthony Taylor dominates Gabriel Silva with a barrage of punches. Josh Brueckner upsets FaZe Temperrr with a left hook. Kelz stops Big Tobz in the third round with a right hand. Salt Papi tops the list with a stoppage win over King Kenny with an uppercut.

The first MF Boxing event of 2025 is scheduled for January 18 in Manchester, England. The X Series 20 fight card is headlined by Darren Till, who was set to face Tommy Fury. However, the latter withdrew, and a new opponent for the former UFC fighter has yet to be determined.

Misfits Boxing Best 2024 KOs

The Top 10 Misfits Boxing KOs of 2024 are as follows: