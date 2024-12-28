Subscribe
Misfits Boxing video: Top KOs of 2024 – Elle Brooke, Deen the Great, Salt Papi & more

Misfits Boxing Best Knockouts 2024 also feature the victories of Kelz, Josh Brueckner, Anthony Taylor, HStikkytokky, Joey Knight, Tristan Hamm & Fox The G

By Parviz Iskenderov
The passing year featured eight Misfits Boxing events held in the U.S., UK, Ireland, and Qatar. The crossover fight cards showcased a variety of title fights, tournament bouts, debuts, and grudge matches. Some of the contests went the full distance, while some ended in devastating fashion.

In addition to a recently released compilation featuring over 40 UFC knockouts, the Top 10 Misfits Boxing KOs of 2024 have also hit the stream.

Elle Brooke kicks off the action with a big KO of AJ Bunker. Fox The G follows with a knockout victory over Small Spartan Jay, landing a right uppercut followed by a left hook.

Tristan Hamm KO’s Rodney Petersen aka “Not Logan Paul” with an uppercut after a big right hand. Joey Knight drops and stops Baby Hulk. Deen the Great KO’s Dave Fogarty with an overhand right. HStikkytokky stops George Fensom with a left hook.

Anthony Taylor dominates Gabriel Silva with a barrage of punches. Josh Brueckner upsets FaZe Temperrr with a left hook. Kelz stops Big Tobz in the third round with a right hand. Salt Papi tops the list with a stoppage win over King Kenny with an uppercut.

The first MF Boxing event of 2025 is scheduled for January 18 in Manchester, England. The X Series 20 fight card is headlined by Darren Till, who was set to face Tommy Fury. However, the latter withdrew, and a new opponent for the former UFC fighter has yet to be determined.

Misfits Boxing Best 2024 KOs

The Top 10 Misfits Boxing KOs of 2024 are as follows:

  1. Salt Papi vs. King Kenny
  2. Kelz vs. Big Tobz
  3. Josh Brueckner vs. FaZe Temperrr
  4. Anthony Taylor vs. Gabriel Silva
  5. HStikkytokky vs. George Fensom
  6. Deen the Great vs. Dave Fogarty
  7. Joey Knight vs. Baby Hulk
  8. Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul
  9. Fox The G vs. Small Spartan Jay
  10. Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

