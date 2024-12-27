Video: Best UFC knockouts of 2024 – Pereira, Topuria, Jones & more

The passing year has seen a myriad of knockouts inside the UFC Octagon. With just a few days left in 2024, the promotion released a video compiling 45 fights that ended in devastating fashion before the final horn.

The list includes UFC championship bouts, non-title matchups, fights of the night, upsets, and more. Plus, a knockout clash for the “BMF” belt.

Among some of the best UFC KOs of 2024, two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira scored three victories, successfully defending his light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr., Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill. Unbeaten Ilia Topuria began his reign as UFC featherweight champion, stopping Alexander Volkanovski, and then retained the belt by KO against Max Holloway. Two-weight champion Jon Jones successfully returned to action, retaining his heavyweight crown with a TKO victory over Stipe Miocic.

Plus, Tom Aspinall successfully defended his interim heavyweight strap by KO against Curtis Blaydes. Robert Whittaker knocked out Ikram Aliskerov in the first round of their middleweight clash. Carlos Prates KO’d Neil Magny in the first round at welterweight.

The “BMF” showdown ended in favor of Max Holloway, who floored Justin Gaethje in the last second of the fight.

With as many as 11 events featured on the UFC schedule to date, more big fights and spectacular knockouts are expected in 2025.

The full list of “Greatest Knockouts from 2024” is as follows:

Best UFC KOs of 2024