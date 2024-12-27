Video: Best UFC knockouts of 2024 – Pereira, Topuria, Jones & more

The passing year has seen a myriad of knockouts inside the UFC Octagon. With just a few days left in 2024, the promotion released a video compiling 45 fights that ended in devastating fashion before the final horn.
The list includes UFC championship bouts, non-title matchups, fights of the night, upsets, and more. Plus, a knockout clash for the “BMF” belt.
Among some of the best UFC KOs of 2024, two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira scored three victories, successfully defending his light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr., Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill. Unbeaten Ilia Topuria began his reign as UFC featherweight champion, stopping Alexander Volkanovski, and then retained the belt by KO against Max Holloway. Two-weight champion Jon Jones successfully returned to action, retaining his heavyweight crown with a TKO victory over Stipe Miocic.
Plus, Tom Aspinall successfully defended his interim heavyweight strap by KO against Curtis Blaydes. Robert Whittaker knocked out Ikram Aliskerov in the first round of their middleweight clash. Carlos Prates KO’d Neil Magny in the first round at welterweight.
The “BMF” showdown ended in favor of Max Holloway, who floored Justin Gaethje in the last second of the fight.
With as many as 11 events featured on the UFC schedule to date, more big fights and spectacular knockouts are expected in 2025.
The full list of “Greatest Knockouts from 2024” is as follows:
Best UFC KOs of 2024
- Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway
- Joaquin Bahamondes vs Thiago Torres
- Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2
- Steve Erceg vs Matt Schnell
- Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis
- Ramazonbek Temirov vs CJ Vergara
- Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
- Wang Cong vs Victoria Leonardo
- Sharaputdin Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan
- Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
- Mairon Santos vs Kaan Ofli
- Volkan Oezdemir vs Johnny Walker
- Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri
- Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2
- Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg
- Fares Ziam vs Matt Frevola
- Carlos Ulberg vs Alonzo Menifield
- Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski
- Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian
- Carlos Prates vs Charles Radtke
- Dominick Reyes vs Dustin Jacoby
- Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes
- Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje
- Jean Silva vs Charles Jourdain
- Dan Ige vs Andre Fili
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs Christos Giagos
- Alex Perez vs Matheus Nicolau
- Caio Borralho vs Paul Craig
- Muslim Salikhov vs Song Kenan
- Joaquin Buckley vs Stephen Thompson
- Diego Lopes vs Sodiq Yusuff
- Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov
- Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj
- Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
- Carlos Prates vs Jingliang Li
- Esteban Ribovics vs Terrance McKinney
- Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov
- Bogdan Guskov vs Zac Pauga
- Carlos Prates vs Trevin Giles
- Vinicius Oliveira vs Benardo Sopaj
- Brunno Ferreira vs Phil Hawes
- Ming Shi vs Feng Xiaocan
- Carlos Prates vs Neil Magny
- Oban Elliott vs Bassil Hafez
- Jack Della Maddalena vs Gilbert Burns