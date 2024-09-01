Misfits Boxing 17 video: Deen the Great drops Dave Fogarty, more KOs from Ireland

While the Misfits Boxing 17 main event bout between Danny Aarons and Danny Simpson resulted in a split draw, the rest of fights ended inside the distance. The crossover showdown, held at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, aired live on DAZN on Saturday, August 31.

In the co-main event, Anthony Taylor successfully defended his MF Boxing light heavyweight title against Gabriel Silva. The referee waved the fight off at 2:54 into the third round.

Also on the card, HStikkytokky outclassed George Fensom and took the victory via stoppage in 79 seconds at cruiserweight. Ben Williams walked away with the win by TKO against Warren Spencer, after the referee called it a day at 45 into the second round at welterweight.

Deen the Great retained his Misfits Boxing title flooring Dave Fogarty at 2:57 into the third round at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Sami Hamed took the win against Jesse Clarke by TKO, after the latter’s corner threw in the towel at 2:21 into the second-round.