Full fight video: Elle Brooke knocks out AJ Bunker in third round to claim title

Elle Brooke is back in the ring on May 25, when she faces Paige VanZant in the headliner of Misfits Boxing 15. The crossover fight card airs live on DAZN from NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

In her previous outing in January, the 26-year-old OnlyFans model went up against Love Island’s AJ Bunker. The latter brought to the ring her MF Boxing middleweight title. In addition, the pair squared off for the second time.

Their first exhibition match in July 2022 went the full four-round distance. The second clash ended prior to the final bell. The Portsmouth, England native claimed the win, as well as the strap by knockout in the third round with a big right hand.

Making her second ring appearance for the year on May 25, Elle Brooke takes on former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. The 30-year-old native of Dundee, Oregon makes her pro boxing debut, following a pair of unsuccessful bare knuckle fights in 2021.