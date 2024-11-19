Tommy Fury vs Darren Till headlines X Series 20 in Manchester, England in January

Tommy Fury is set for his next fight against Darren Till on January 18, atop Misfits Boxing 20 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair battles it out at cruiserweight.

Unbeaten Fury (10-0, 4 KOs) hasn’t fought in over a year, since scoring a unanimous decision over KSI last October. In February, the 25-year-old Manchester native earned a split decision victory against Jake Paul.

“It feels great to, finally, say that I am back,” Tommy Fury said. “I have been out of the ring far too long, I’ve been getting itchy knuckles, and so I am thrilled to be able to announce my return.”

“This is extra special as I am the A-side and headlining a massive event in my hometown and in front of my fans, at Co-op Live.”

“Till had a good UFC career, but he’s stepping into the boxing ring now, against a proper pro, and he will quickly realise that he is out of his depth, and this is not the game for him.”

“I plan on dealing with Till in conclusive fashion and then chasing even bigger fights in 2025.”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Till (18-5-1 MMA) defeated Mohammad Murtaza via second-round TKO in an exhibition boxing match in July. In his last MMA fight, in December 2022, the 31-year-old Liverpool native was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round, marking his third consecutive loss.

“January 18 is my time, my night,” Darren Till said.

Other bouts featured on the Misfits Boxing 20 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.