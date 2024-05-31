Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight in July canceled, new date to be set

The bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson no longer goes ahead on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The contest pitting the YouTuber turned pro boxer against the former undisputed heavyweight champion has been postponed on medical advice.

There was a medical scare on May 26, when “Iron Tyson” was flying from Miami to LA. After the incident his rep stated that “the Baddest man on the Planet” had an ulcer flare up, but nevertheless was “doing great”.

Today, Most Valuable Promotions communicated that Mike Tyson was recommended to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks. He can then return to full training with no limitations.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) is set to go through the ropes as a pro boxer for the first time in 19 years. On June 30, the former undisputed heavyweight champion turns 58. Despite an almost 31-year age difference that raised calls of him being too old to fight, the Brooklyn native promised to put on a show and knock his 27-year-old opponent out.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time, Mike Tyson said. “Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) said he had no problem with the fight being postponed. The Cleveland, Ohio native said he wanted to face Mike Tyson at “his best”.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Jake Paul said. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.”

“Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

MVP stated that the new date of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson showdown was expected to be determined by Friday, June 7.

The rematch featuring old rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in the co-main event, as well as the previously confirmed undercard bouts, are also expected to be moved to a new date.

Paul vs Tyson is the second bout that recently fell off due to medical reasons. The scheduled for August 3 fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr and Tim Tszyu has been canceled due to a still-healing head wound sustained by the latter in his previous outing in March.