Tim Tszyu vs Vergil Ortiz Jr fight canceled on medical advice

The scheduled for August 3 bout between Tim Tszyu and Vergil Ortiz Jr has been canceled. The former world champion of Australia was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury sustained in his previous outing in March. The pair was expected to battle it out on the card topped by Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.

Going through the ropes in March in Las Vegas, Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) dropped a split decision against Sebastian Fundora and lost his WBO 154-pound title. In the second round, the Sydney native suffered a big gash due to an accidental elbow.

According to Tim Tszyu’s promoter No Limit Boxing, the recovery has been taking longer than expected. As a result, the 29-year-old super welterweight is out of his fight against Ortiz Jr on doctor’s orders.

“[The fight] has been cancelled with medical advice provided to Tszyu requiring him take additional time for his head wound to heal,” reads the announcement.

At this stage it is unclear whether Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) remains on the Crawford vs Madrimov undercard, facing off a replacement opponent. The 26-year-old knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas is fresh off the win via first-round stoppage against Thomas Dulorme in April.