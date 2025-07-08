Ebanie Bridges targets 2025 ring return after signing with MVP

Former champion Ebanie Bridges has joined the roster at Most Valuable Promotions. The UK-based 38-year-old Australian is looking to return to the ring in 2025.

“Bridges welcomed her first child in February 2025 and is targeting a return to the ring later this year as she looks to reclaim her world title,” reads the MVP announcement on Tuesday.

Bridges (9-2, 4 KOs) hasn’t fought since late 2023. Battling it out on the undercard of Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney in San Francisco, the Sydney native lost her IBF bantamweight title by unanimous decision to Miyo Yoshida.

“I’m very excited about signing with MVP. They’ve done amazing things for women’s boxing in such a short time,” Ebanie Bridges said. “Proud to be joining a star-studded stable full of champions – current, former, and future world champions.”

“I love and appreciate that MVP are truly investing into women’s boxing – for the right reasons. I believe with MVP’s backing, promotion and clever marketing, myself and women’s boxing will truly skyrocket.”

Bridges joins MVP, following Australia-based Cherneka Johnson (17-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand, who recently signed with the promotion to face Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX. The two fighters battle it out for the undisputed 118-pound title on the undercard of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 this Friday, July 11 in New York.

Details on the next fight of Ebanie Bridges are expected to be confirmed shortly.