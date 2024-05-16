Julio Cesar Chavez Jr faces Darren Till on Paul vs Tyson undercard

Former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr faces former UFC fighter Darren Till on Saturday, July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 10-round light heavyweight bout is featured on the card topped by Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live on Netflix.

Mexico’s Chavez Jr (53-6-1, 1 NC, 34 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa makes his ring return and targets the second straight victory. In his previous outing in December 2021, the 38-year-old former WBC middleweight champion earned a unanimous decision against David Zegarra.

“I’m excited to return to the ring after some time off, and I’m motivated and eager to reestablish myself as one of the greats,” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr said. “I was the first Mexican middleweight champion in the history of Mexico and want to prove that I can again become a champion. My return to the ring at this historic event is an honor. On Saturday, July 20, I’m going to win by KO and continue my journey.”

British former UFC welterweight title challenger Till (MMA 18-5-1) makes his pro boxing debut. In his final Octagon appearance in December 2022, the 31-year-old native of Liverpool, England was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round and suffered his third defeat in a row.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this event,” Darren Till said. “Paul vs Tyson is going to be one of the biggest events of our generation, and to make my professional boxing debut on it is brilliant. I’m very happy with my opponent. I’ve been a fan of his father for many years and I’ve been a fan of Chavez Jr too – he is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it, I am coming to knock him out in the first round. I am happy with where I am in life, and I am coming to make a statement on Saturday, July 20th in Texas.”

In the main event, Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The pair squares off in the eight-round bout at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland meets old rival Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The long-awaited rematch is scheduled for 10 rounds with with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title at stake.

Also on the Paul vs Tyson undercard, Ashton Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) of Long Beach, California fights Floyd Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey. The pair goes toe-to-toe in the 10-round bout at lightweight.

Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.