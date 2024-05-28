Mike Tyson ‘doing great’ after medical emergency on board a plane

Mike Tyson is “doing great” following a reported medical scare on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. The incident happened this past Sunday, May 26. It makes it around eight weeks until his scheduled fight against Jake Paul.

The flight was delayed two hours due to heat in Miami making the plane too hot. Around 30 minutes prior to landing, the crew members played a message calling for medical personnel. The message also appeared on the in-flight screens.

Once the plane landed at LAX, Tyson was helped by paramedics. Around 25 minutes later the passengers were able to get off the aircraft.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” Tyson’s representative stated, In Touch reported. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) is set to return to the ring as a pro boxer on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Brooklyn’s former undisputed heavyweight champion goes up against Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio. The scheduled for eight rounds bout airs live on Netflix.

While concerns were raised that “the Baddest Man on the Planet”, who turns 58 on June 30, was too old to fight the 27-year-old YouTube turned pro boxer, “Iron” Mike believes he has still got it.