Mike Tyson: People that say I’m too old to fight Jake Paul wish they were here

Mike Tyson is set for his pro boxing return on July 20 against Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 57-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion of Brooklyn, New York takes on the 27-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio. The pair battles it out in the main event live on Netflix.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) steps inside the ring as a pro for the first time in 19 years. On June 30 “the Baddest man on the Planet” turns 58, meaning at the time of the fight their age difference with Paul makes it 31 years. Nevertheless, “Iron Mike” is confident he can still do it, and has a message for those saying he is too old.

“I think the people that said [that I’m too old] they wish they were up here,” Mike Tyson said. “Cause no one else can do it. Who else can do this? Who else can shut the sporting world down? No one else can do it. So you got the both of us and we’re going to do this.”

“We’re friends, there’s no doubt it’s friends. “But in that ring we’re not going to be friends, that’s just what it is.”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at a launch press conference for their bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, USA on July 20, 2024 | Amanda Westcott/Most Valuable Promotions

Over the course of his fairly young boxing career, Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) defeated a number of former UFC fighters, such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyson Woodley and Ben Askren. His previous two outings saw him eliminating pro boxers Ryan Bourland and Andre August. In his next fight, the YouTuber turned pro boxer looks to “outbox” one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

“A lot of people are doubting me,” Jake Paul said. I see them all saying if Jake wins this fight it’s rigged because of how incredible he [Mike Tyson] looks. Age doesn’t matter. Age is just a number.”

“He’s a ‘killer’, he’s a warrior, he’s been doing this his whole entire life. So it’s second nature to him. I’ve been doing this for four years and I’ve been doing it at a super super high level. But on July 20th I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson and prove everyone wrong and show that I will be the one doing ‘The Killing’.”

In the co-main event on the card, Ireland’s Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) faces Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The pair squares off in a rematch.

Taylor defeated Serrano by split decision in April 2022 and retained her undisputed lightweight title. Their second fight is scheduled for 10 rounds with the latter undisputed junior welterweight title at stake.

The bouts featured on the Paul vs Tyson undercard are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.