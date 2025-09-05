Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather: Exhibition fight ‘signed’ for next spring

Boxing hall of famers Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to meet in an exhibition match in spring 2026. Event details, including the date, location, and venue, are yet to be determined. The showdown is titled “Legend vs. Legend.”

Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY, returned to the ring as a pro boxer last August when he faced Jake Paul. The contest marked the 59-year-old’s first outing in over 19 years. Paul took the victory by decision in an eight-round heavyweight bout, which some claimed was rigged.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,'” Tyson said in a press release sent out by CSI Sports. “But, Floyd said yes.”

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable – and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.”

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI, last fought as a pro in August 2017, stopping Conor McGregor in the 10th round. In his most recent ring appearance, the 48-year-old faced John Gotti III in an exhibition rematch last August, which saw a referee change during the round.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Over the course of his career, Mike Tyson reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion for three years. Floyd Mayweather Jr. held titles in five different weight classes, from super featherweight to super welterweight.

The weight division, number of rounds, undercard, and broadcast details for the Tyson vs Mayweather showdown are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.