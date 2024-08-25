Video: Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III rematch goes full distance, ref changed

Floyd Mayweather Jr and John Gotti III squared off in a rematch at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on August 24. The exhibition bout saw the undefeated 12-time, five-division world champion up against the former MMA fighter and boxer.

Their first fight in June 2023 in Sunrise, FL ended in a mass brawl, after the bout was stopped in the sixth round. The second showdown went the full eight-round distance.

The second round of the rematch saw an uncommon scenario. The referee was replaced after he had made a call that Mayweather’s shots landed at the back of Gotti’s head. Mayweather insisted he was throwing a hook. Some of the fans and broadcast team also sounded unhappy.

In the end, DAZN that streamed the event on PPV posted on X, naming Floyd Mayweather the winner of the matchup, as he “looked sharp against John Gotti III”.

As the bout was only an exhibition, both fighters retained their respective records. 47-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr of Grand Rapids, Michigan is undefeated with a record of 50-0, 27 KOs. 31-year-old Gotti III of Oyster Bay, New York has earned 2 victories with 1 KO out of 2 pro boxing fights and a 5-1 record in MMA.

Post-fight, Mexico’s 62-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez entered the ring and exchanged compliments with fellow boxing legend, Mayweather.

Among the bouts featured on the Mayweather vs Gotti undercard, Alan Picasso Romero (29-0-1, 16 KOs) of Mexico defeated Armenian Azat Hovhannisyan (21-5, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision at junior featherweight. With the victory, he landed the WBC ‘Silver’ title.

In another exhibition on the night, former world champion Victor Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas faced Argentinian southpaw Rodrigo Damian Coria (13-6, 2 KOs). Plus, Las Vegas-based Curmel Moton (5-0, 4 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah knocked out Victor Vazquez (5-3-1) of Mexico in 55 seconds of their contest at lightweight.