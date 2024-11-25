MVP responds to claims Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight was rigged

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on November 15. The event aired live on Netflix, generating a record-breaking 65 million live concurrent streams.

The heavyweight bout went the full eight-round distance. Paul from Cleveland, Ohio defeated Tyson from Brooklyn, New York by unanimous decision with the scores 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

Post-fight, several prominent figures, including former boxing champion and promoter Oscar De La Hoya, claimed that the fight between the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-pro boxer and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion was “scripted.” On Monday, Most Valuable Promotions released a statement “to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight.”

Paul vs Tyson was a professional boxing bout sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. MVP stated that if the fight had been “rigged,” it would have violated TDLR rules.

“Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight.”

Mike Tyson | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

“Trash talk and speculation are common in sports, and athletes and promoters need to tolerate nonsensical commentary, jokes and opinions. But suggesting anything other than full effort from these fighters is not only naïve but an insult to the work they put into their craft and to the sport itself.”

The promotion also stated that it would be an “illogical and inane” step that could jeopardize its potential partnership with Netflix for future events.

Jake Paul | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

In addition, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian said, “This is not the first time Jake Paul has faced unfounded skepticism or outright disbelief as a professional athlete, and frankly, the claim that his bout must have been rigged is just the latest backhanded compliment to come his way.”

“From day one in this sport, people have doubted his abilities – unable to reconcile how someone with his background has accomplished so much in such a short time. Jake has not only proven himself repeatedly, but he has continuously set historic records that speak for themselves.”

“This event, which broke attendance and viewership milestones for a professional sporting event, is yet another example of his ability to deliver on the biggest stage. As long as Jake continues to exceed expectations, there will always be those who try to discredit his achievements. We embrace the doubt – it only fuels Jake to work harder and achieve greater success.”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson during their boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, USA on November 15, 2024 | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

The co-feature to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson saw a blockbuster rematch between Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs). Taylor of Ireland defeated Puerto Rico’s Serrano by unanimous decision and retained her undisputed super lightweight title.