Mai Soliman faces Maria Santizo in title eliminator in Los Angeles

Mai Soliman faces Maria Micheo Santizo in a WBC super flyweight title eliminator on September 26 at Commerce Casino and Hotel in Los Angeles. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Championing Mental Health 3: The Ring of Opportunity.”
- Australian-Egyptian Soliman (10-2, 6 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision loss against reigning WBO 115-pound champion Mizuki Hiruta in May.
- Santizo (14-7-1, 8 KOs) of Guatemala was last in action in June, when she fought Alexas Kubicki to a split draw.
The division’s current WBC champion is Los Angeles native Adelaida Maria Ruiz (19-1-1, 8 KOs).
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The co-feature at CMH 3 is a WBA NABA super featherweight title fight between Otar Eranosyan (17-0, 9 KOs) of Georgia and Duban Zuleta (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of Colombia.
- The card will stream live on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
Other bouts include:
- Michael Bracamontes (15-2-1, 7 KOs) vs. Eric Mondragon (13-1-1, 5 KOs), lightweight
- Isaac Anguiano (11-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Jessie Mandapat (9-4-1, 5 KOs), bantamweight
- Justin Viloria (12-1, 8 KOs) vs. Willie Shaw (15-7, 10 KOs), lightweight
- Deni Davtian (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Jose Edgardo Perdomo (12-10-1, 8 KOs), super lightweight
- Carson Crawford (3-1, 1 KO) vs. Katrina Scalzo (1-0-1), lightweight
- Jesus Diego (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Rondarius Hunter (5-12-2, 3 KOs), bantamweight
- Peter Martinez (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Giovanny Gonzalez (2-8, 2 KOs), featherweight
- Bryan Eduardo Arias (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Benji Gomez (2-9), super lightweight
- Ricardo Gaspariano (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, welterweight
- Nicolas Robledo (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, lightweight