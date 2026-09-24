Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Mai Soliman faces Maria Santizo in title eliminator in Los Angeles

Mai Soliman vs Maria Micheo Santizo headlines Championing Mental Health 3 on Saturday, live on UFC Fight Pass

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Mai Soliman makes her ring walk during her bout against Mizuki Hiruta
Mai Soliman makes her ring walk during her bout against Mizuki Hiruta in Giza, Egypt, on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Mai Soliman faces Maria Micheo Santizo in a WBC super flyweight title eliminator on September 26 at Commerce Casino and Hotel in Los Angeles. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Championing Mental Health 3: The Ring of Opportunity.”

  • Australian-Egyptian Soliman (10-2, 6 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision loss against reigning WBO 115-pound champion Mizuki Hiruta in May.
  • Santizo (14-7-1, 8 KOs) of Guatemala was last in action in June, when she fought Alexas Kubicki to a split draw.

The division’s current WBC champion is Los Angeles native Adelaida Maria Ruiz (19-1-1, 8 KOs).

Advertisement

The co-feature at CMH 3 is a WBA NABA super featherweight title fight between Otar Eranosyan (17-0, 9 KOs) of Georgia and Duban Zuleta (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of Colombia.

  • The card will stream live on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Other bouts include:

  • Michael Bracamontes (15-2-1, 7 KOs) vs. Eric Mondragon (13-1-1, 5 KOs), lightweight
  • Isaac Anguiano (11-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Jessie Mandapat (9-4-1, 5 KOs), bantamweight
  • Justin Viloria (12-1, 8 KOs) vs. Willie Shaw (15-7, 10 KOs), lightweight
  • Deni Davtian (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Jose Edgardo Perdomo (12-10-1, 8 KOs), super lightweight
  • Carson Crawford (3-1, 1 KO) vs. Katrina Scalzo (1-0-1), lightweight
  • Jesus Diego (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Rondarius Hunter (5-12-2, 3 KOs), bantamweight
  • Peter Martinez (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Giovanny Gonzalez (2-8, 2 KOs), featherweight
  • Bryan Eduardo Arias (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Benji Gomez (2-9), super lightweight
  • Ricardo Gaspariano (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, welterweight
  • Nicolas Robledo (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, lightweight
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here