Mai Soliman faces Maria Santizo in title eliminator in Los Angeles

Mai Soliman faces Maria Micheo Santizo in a WBC super flyweight title eliminator on September 26 at Commerce Casino and Hotel in Los Angeles. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Championing Mental Health 3: The Ring of Opportunity.”

Australian-Egyptian Soliman (10-2, 6 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision loss against reigning WBO 115-pound champion Mizuki Hiruta in May.

Santizo (14-7-1, 8 KOs) of Guatemala was last in action in June, when she fought Alexas Kubicki to a split draw.

The division’s current WBC champion is Los Angeles native Adelaida Maria Ruiz (19-1-1, 8 KOs).

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The co-feature at CMH 3 is a WBA NABA super featherweight title fight between Otar Eranosyan (17-0, 9 KOs) of Georgia and Duban Zuleta (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of Colombia.

The card will stream live on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Other bouts include: