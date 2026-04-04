Live results: Lauren Price beats Stephanie Pineiro to retain titles – Video

Lauren Price faces Stephanie Pineiro Aquino on Saturday, April 4, live from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The 10-round welterweight contest headlines the Boxxer fight card billed as “Awaken The Dragon.”

Welsh Olympic gold medallist Price (9-0, 2 KOs) puts her unified WBA, WBC, and IBF titles on the line. Puerto Rico’s interim WBA champion Pineiro (10-0, 3 KOs) looks to claim major belts.

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31-year-old southpaw Lauren Price unified three belts last March, defeating Natasha Jonas by unanimous decision. 35-year-old southpaw Pineiro retained her interim title by defeating Anahi Ester Sanchez by unanimous decision last November, after claiming the strap by TKO against Marie Pier Houle in September.

On the Price vs Pineiro undercard, Rhys Edwards (17-1, 4 KOs) and Gully Powar (13-1, 1 KO) battle for the vacant British featherweight title.

Kane Shepherd (8-0, 3 KOs) and Teo Alin (6-0, 1 KO) clash for the vacant Celtic super featherweight title.

Lewys Parfitt (5-0, 1 KO) and Morgan McIntosh (5-1) square off for the vacant Welsh Area welterweight title.

Price vs Pineiro results

Main card

Lauren Price def. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 98-92)

Rhys Edwards vs. Gully Powar – majority draw (115-114, 114-114, 114-114)

Teo Alin def. Kane Shepherd by TKO (R5)

Morgan McIntosh def. Lewys Parfitt by TKO (R3)

Prelims

Yuvraj Karia def. Jake Pollard by points (39-37)

Kyran Jones def. Connor Goulding by points (60-54)

Jacob Robinson def. Eliecer Quezada by points (40-36)

Mikey O’Sullivan def. Jose Manuel Perez by points (40-36)

Price vs Pineiro live blog April 4, 2026 5:11 PM EDT Lauren Price defeats Stephanie Pineiro by decision Lauren Price (10-0, 2 KOs) defeats Stephanie Pineiro (10-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her unified WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight titles. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 99-91, and 98-92. Lauren Price lands a punch during her bout against Stephanie Pineiro bout at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on April 4, 2026. Photo by Chris Dean/Boxxer April 4, 2026 4:17 PM EDT Main Event – Lauren Price vs Stephanie Pineiro It’s time for the main event featuring Welsh Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price (9-0, 2 KOs) defending her unified WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight titles against interim WBA champion Stephanie Pineiro (10-0, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Lauren Price and Stephanie Pineiro Aquino face off during the weigh-in on April 3, 2026, in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Chris Dean/Boxxer April 4, 2026 4:12 PM EDT Rhys Edwards vs Gully Powar ends in majority draw The bout between Rhys Edwards (17-1-1, 4 KOs) and Gully Powar (13-1-1, 1 KOs) for the vacant British featherweight title ends in a majority draw. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-114, 114-114, and 114-114. Rhys Edwards and Gully Powar during their bout at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on April 4, 2026. Photo by Chris Dean/Boxxer April 4, 2026 2:43 PM EDT Teo Alin TKOs Kane Shepherd in fifth round Teo Alin (7-0, 2 KOs) defeats Kane Shepherd (8-1, 3 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at super featherweight. With the win, Alin claims the vacant Celtic title. April 4, 2026 2:39 PM EDT Morgan McIntosh TKOs Lewys Parfitt in third round Morgan McIntosh (6-1, 1 KO) defeats Lewys Parfitt (5-1, 1 KO) by third-round TKO to claim the vacant Welsh Area welterweight title. April 4, 2026 2:37 PM EDT Price vs Pineiro Prelims Results Yuvraj Karia (9-0, 4 KOs) defeats Jake Pollard (1-107) via a 39-37 points decision at super bantamweight.



Kyran Jones (14-0, 1 KO) defeats Connor Goulding (5-10) via a 60-54 points decision at middleweight.



Jacob Robinson (12-1, 2 KOs) defeats Eliecer Quezada (24-41-4, 9 KOs) via a 40-36 points decision at super featherweight.



Mikey O’Sullivan (1-0) defeats Jose Manuel Perez (15-31-1, 10 KOs) via a 40-36 points decision at super featherweight. April 4, 2026 6:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Price vs Pineiro airs live in the UK on BBC iPlayer from 5:00 p.m. BST and on BBC Two from 8:00 p.m. BST.



The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card.