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Photos: Katie Taylor wins final fight against Flora Pili

Katie Taylor defeats Flora Pili to regain the undisputed super lightweight title in her final career fight

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Katie Taylor in the ring during her bout against Flora Pili
Katie Taylor in the ring during her bout against Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Katie Taylor came out on top in her final career fight against Flora Pili on Saturday, September 5, at Croke Park in Dublin. With the victory, the 40-year-old native of Bray, Ireland, regained the undisputed super lightweight title.

Taylor (26-1, 6 KOs) defeated France’s Pili (12-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, two judges scored the fight 100-90 and one judge scored it 98-91.

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Taylor became undisputed champion for the third time, having achieved undisputed status once at 135 lbs and now twice at 140 lbs.

Pili, 29, of Saint-Avold, Moselle, suffered her first defeat as a professional.

Katie Taylor makes her ring walk ahead of her bout against Flora Pili
Katie Taylor makes her ring walk ahead of her bout against Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Flora Pili makes her ring walk ahead of her bout against Katie Taylor
Flora Pili makes her ring walk ahead of her bout against Katie Taylor at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Katie Taylor in action during her bout against Flora Pili
Katie Taylor in action during her bout against Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Katie Taylor and Flora Pili during their bout
Katie Taylor and Flora Pili during their bout at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Katie Taylor throws a jab during her bout against Flora Pili
Katie Taylor throws a jab during her bout against Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Katie Taylor in her corner during a break in her bout against Flora Pili
Katie Taylor in her corner during a break in her bout against Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Flora Pili throws a jab during her bout against Katie Taylor
Flora Pili throws a jab during her bout against Katie Taylor at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Katie Taylor throws a punch during her bout against Flora Pili
Katie Taylor throws a punch during her bout against Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Katie Taylor lands an overhand right during her bout against Flora Pili
Katie Taylor lands an overhand right during her bout against Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Referee David John Irving raises Katie Taylor's hand in victory over Flora Pili
Referee David John Irving raises Katie Taylor’s hand in victory over Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Katie Taylor with the Irish flag after her victory over Flora Pili
Katie Taylor with the Irish flag after her victory over Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on September 5, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

On Taylor vs Pili undercard

The heavyweight bout between Dave Allen (26-9-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) and Thomas Carty (11-1, 9 KOs, 1 NC) was declared a no contest after Carty fell out of the ring and was unable to continue.

Paddy Donovan (16-2, 12 KOs) scored a knockdown on his way to a fourth-round TKO victory over Tyrone McKenna (25-7-1, 8 KOs) in a welterweight bout after the doctor stopped the fight due to a cut over McKenna’s right eye.

Taylor Bevan (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a sixth-round stoppage victory over Emmet Brennan (6-1, 1 KO) at super middleweight, landing five knockdowns along the way.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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