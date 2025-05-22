Liam Paro vs Jonathan Navarro set for June in Cairns, Australia

Former champion Liam Paro is set for his next fight against Jonathan Navarro on June 25 in Cairns, Australia. The venue accommodating the event is yet to be confirmed.

Making his home country ring appearance, Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The 29-year-old lost his IBF super lightweight title by split decision against Richardson Hitchins last December in Puerto Rico, suffering his first career defeat.

The Mackay, Queensland native takes on once-beaten Navarro (18-1, 9 KOs) of East Los Angeles, who also looks to bounce back from a defeat. The 28-year-old suffered a points decision loss to Jair Valtierra in his international debut last December in Ireland.

“It’s a real homecoming for me,” Liam Paro said. “I’ve always wanted to fight back in Queensland – where I grew up, where I first dreamed of becoming a world champion.”

“I never got the chance to do that when I held the belt, but that’s about to change. I’ve been chasing fights all over the world for years, but now with ‘No Limit’ behind me, we’re bringing big-time boxing to Queensland. And this fight in Cairns is just the beginning.”

“I’m a proud Queenslander, and I plan on putting on a clinic for my people. Jonathan Navarro is tough – he’s 18-1 for a reason – but I belong at the top of this sport, and I’m going to prove that again.”

“I want every single one of them – Teofimo Lopez, revenge against Hitchins, all the so-called names in this division.”

“I was watching that Times Square card the other week and I said to my coach Alfie [Di Carlo]: ‘Get me in there with every single one of them.’ I was happy to see Rolly [Romero] get the win – I’ve shared plenty of rounds with him in Vegas – but if he wants it, let’s do it in Australia. Sell out a stadium. There’s mutual respect, but business is business.”

“This division is wide open – and I’m ready to remind the world exactly who I am.”

Liam Wilson faces Ayrton Osmar Gimenez in co-feature

The co-feature on the card pits Australia’s former two-time title challenger Liam Wilson (15-3, 8 KOs) against Ayrton Osmar Gimenez (22-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina.

Wilson secured a pair of wins against Youssef Dib since falling short by TKO in the seventh round against Oscar Valdez last March. Gimenez won five fights since dropping a unanimous decision to Michael Magnesi in his first fight outside his home country in March 2023 in Italy.

“I’ve been competing at the elite level of world boxing for years now – fighting overseas, challenging the best, and representing Australia on the biggest stages,” Liam Wilson said.

“But nothing compares to fighting in front of your own. Coming back to Queensland, in a show of this size, alongside Liam Paro – it means a lot. This is a chance to remind everyone exactly where I belong in this division.”

“Aryton Gimenez is no pushover. He’s dangerous, and he’s coming here to try and take away everything I’ve been working toward. But that’s not going to happen. I’ve made the mistakes, I’ve learned the hard lessons, and I’m more focused than ever. This is my path to a third world title shot – and I won’t let it slip.”

The event is also scheduled to feature Callum Peters (2-0, 2 KOs), Kirra Ruston (6-0, 6 KOs), among others.