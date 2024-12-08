Subscribe
Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins full fight video highlights

Richardson Hitchins defeats Liam Paro by split decision and becomes the new IBF super lightweight champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins squared off on December 7 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The contest featured the defending IBF super lightweight champion from Australia against the mandatory challenger from Brooklyn, New York.

The scheduled 12-round world championship bout went the full distance. The judges’ decision was split, with a 117-111 score for Paro and two 116-112 scores for Hitchins.

With the victory, Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated and became the new IBF 140-pound champion. In his post-fight interview, the 27-year-old said that in his next fight, he wanted to face Teofimo Lopez Jr. (21-1, 13 KOs). The 27-year-old fellow Brooklyn native currently holds the division’s WBO belt.

“I knew today I was going to wake up and become world champion,” Richardson Hitchins said.

“I want Teofimo in New York, Brooklyn, unification. I think that would be one of the biggest fights in 2025. A very lucrative fight, a very big fight.”

“And like I said, I don’t belong in the ring with no nobody else, but the top level in boxing. That’s what it’s about.”

Liam Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) was unsuccessful in his first defense and lost the title. The 28-year-old southpaw suffered his first defeat.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

