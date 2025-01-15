Liam Wilson vs Youssef Dib rematch set for early March in Brisbane, Australia

Liam Wilson faces fellow Australian Youssef Dib in a rematch taking place at South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, QLD on March 1. The pair run it back following their first fight held last July in Wollongong, NSW.

Battling it out on the Goodman vs Worawut undercard, Wilson (14-3, 8 KOs) claimed the win by knockout in the eighth round. With the victory, the 28-year-old got back in the win column, after falling short via seventh-round TKO in his attempt to land an interim WBO super featherweight belt against Oscar Valdez in March of the same year. In February 2023, the native of Redcliffe, QLD challenged Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO 130-pound title, but was stopped in the ninth round.

“I’m absolutely itching to fight again,” Liam Wilson said. “I was stunned he wanted the rematch to be honest because of the way I finished him last time. He brought the fight to me, but when it mattered most, I showed why I’m levels above. This time, I’ll make it even more decisive and prove there’s no question who’s the best.”

Liam Wilson after his fight against Youssef Dib at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia on July 10, 2024 | No Limit Boxing

Prior to his defeat against Wilson, 32-year-old Dib (21-2, 11 KOs) stopped Nort Beauchamp in the fourth round last March. The Sydney-based lightweight looks to take revenge and return to winning ways.

“Liam might have knocked me out last time, but he knows I was his toughest fight in years,” Youssef Dib said. “I had him on the back foot, and this time, I’m coming stronger, smarter, and hungrier. I’m here to take back what should’ve been mine and show everyone I’m the better fighter.”

Youssef Dib during his bout against Liam Wilson at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia on July 10, 2024 | No Limit Boxing

The Wilson vs Dib 2 undercard is scheduled to see the likes of Kirra Rushton, Jack Bowen, Floyd Masson, Shannon Davey, and Cooper O’Connell. The lineup is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The event airs live on Fox Sports in Australia. The U.S. broadcast is yet to be confirmed.