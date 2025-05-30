Jermall Charlo ‘not overlooking’ Thomas LaManna, vows to punish mistakes

Jermall Charlo says he is ready for his ring return against Thomas LaManna on May 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The super middleweight contest serves as the co-feature to Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz, live on Prime Video.

35-year-old Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA last fought in November 2023, scoring a unanimous decision over Jose Benavidez Jr. (29-3-1, 20 KOs). Ahead of his first fight in 18 months and debut at 168 lbs, the unbeaten two-division champion expressed confidence in showcasing his talent in his new weight class.

“If he makes the wrong move, makes a miscalculation, or gets just a little too close, then I’m gonna knock his a** clean out,” Charlo said at the final press conference on Thursday.

“I feel the energy and the energy is great right now. I’m thankful to my whole team that’s stood by me. I’m ready to showcase my talent and give you all the old Jermall Charlo.”

“Las Vegas is like a second home to me. I’ve got a lot of friends and family here and I’m happy to be back. There’s no other place like Las Vegas.”

“I’m moving up to 168 lbs because the competition is better. I’m not overlooking LaManna, but there are other fighters I can face in this division that would solidify my legacy. But right now I’m focused on getting wins and getting to the next level. I’m always learning and enjoying the sport.”

“I don’t know if he’s trying to intimidate me. I wouldn’t expect nothing less than for him to be locked in. He knows who he’s up against.”

Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna during the press conference on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Thomas LaManna: I’m gonna upset the apple cart

Riding a nine-fight winning streak, 33-year-old LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ said he was locked in on his next challenge and promised to “shock the world.”

“This is my last opportunity at greatness. It’s been a long journey for me and now I get to test my skills against a two-division world champion,” LaManna said. “Come Saturday night, we’re gonna shock the world.”

“I know the show is based around Caleb and Jermall, but I’m here to do my part. I’m gonna upset the apple cart. Let’s let these fights happen.”

“I’m really locked in. I know what I’m up against, so I had to train my a** off. I’ve been training like that for six months.”

“Every fighter when you turn pro wants to fight in Las Vegas. Seeing my picture on the billboards is an honor. It means everything to me.”

“I’m gonna shock the world by any means. That’s the only thing we’re coming to do.”

The headline bout features former champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Nashville, TN up against Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. Plant’s interim WBA 168-pound title is on the line.

Among the Plant vs Resendiz undercard bouts, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ battle it out at middleweight. Plus, an all-Mexican showdown pits Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) against Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs) at super welterweight.