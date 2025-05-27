Full fight video: Jermall Charlo returns with decision over Jose Benavidez Jr

Jermall Charlo returns to the ring on May 31 when he faces Thomas LaManna at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The two-division world champion makes his first ring appearance in 18 months.

Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) was last in action at the same venue in November 2023, taking on Jose Benavidez Jr. (29-3-1, 20 KOs), the older brother of David Benavidez. The outing saw the undefeated native of Lafayette, LA step through the ropes for the first time in 29 months.

The scheduled 10-round contest went the full distance. Charlo dominated Benavidez Jr. of Panorama City, CA, taking the win by unanimous decision. The judges scored the bout 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92.

In his next fight on Saturday, Jermall Charlo goes up against Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ, who targets his 10th straight victory. The contest serves as the co-feature to Caleb Plant vs Jose Armando Resendiz.