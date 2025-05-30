Caleb Plant: I’m the biggest & baddest dude Resendiz ever faced

Former champion Caleb Plant is confident in his victory over Jose Armando Resendiz when the two meet at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on May 31. The pair battle it out in the main event with Plant’s interim WBA super middleweight title on the line.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) is coming off a win by TKO in the ninth round against Trevor McCumby last September in a bout that saw him suffer a knockdown. The 32-year-old of Nashville, TN looks for his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to David Benavidez in March 2023.

At the final press conference, following the Fight Week media workout, Plant said he was going to be “levels above” Resendiz, and promised an “impressive” victory.

“It feels good to be back on the big stage. My team put in a lot of work and left no stone unturned and that’s gonna show on Saturday.”

“I’m looking to put on a show. This is a big moment for Armando, but it’s big for me too. I have a lot on the line. He may have nothing to lose, but I’ve got everything to lose. I sacrificed a lot and you’re gonna see it in the ring.”

“I’m a competitor and I’m a winner. I’ve been a winner my whole life. Regardless of whatever I’ve done, that’s not what wakes me up in the morning.”

“At this point in my career, I’m a complete fighter. Whether it’s inside, outside or midrange, I have great legs and great feet. Whatever he decides to do, we’ll be right there with him, but levels above. We’re gonna show him there’s levels to this.”

“Experience plays a big factor in every fight and that’s something that I’ve had. I’ve faced the best in the sport. I’m the biggest and baddest dude he’s ever fought.”

“You’re gonna be hearing ‘And still’, and it’s gonna be in impressive fashion. So make sure you tune in.”

Caleb Plant and Armando Resendiz during the press conference on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Jose Armando Resendiz: Plant is the toughest opponent of my life & that motivates me

Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) also aims for his second straight victory since he suffered a defeat via eighth-round TKO against Elijah Garcia in November 2023. Mexico’s 26-year-old returned to winning ways in February, scoring a fifth-round TKO against Fernando Paliza, which was his first fight in over 16 months.

Nevertheless, Resendiz said he was very motivated and was ready to brawl if he had to.

“This has me so motivated and happy that I can’t even express how excited I am,” Resendiz said. “My team has gone above and beyond and I’m feeling like the best version of myself.”

“I don’t care what Caleb says. I’m just focused on myself. I’m gonna speak with my fists when that bell rings.”

“Caleb is right that I have nothing to lose. But I have a lot to fight for too. I just announced yesterday that I’m gonna be a father for the first time. So I’m fighting for more than just myself.”

“I’m going to listen to my corner, be disciplined and do whatever it takes to win. I know what I have to do in order to get the victory.”

“The fight will show me how I have to approach Caleb. I have a lot of strategies past plan A. If I have to be in a brawl, I will. All that matters is that I get the win.”

“He’s the toughest opponent of my life and that motivates me. I want to represent my people and give everyone a great show. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

Caleb Plant and Armando Resendiz during the press conference on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-main event, former two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA makes his ring return, taking on Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ at super middleweight.

On the Plant vs Resendiz undercard, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ square off at middleweight. Plus, Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) and Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs) meet in an all-Mexican matchup at super welterweight.