Jai Opetaia next fight set for Garcia vs Benn card

Two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia is expected to return to the ring on September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) will fight in the co-feature of the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn card, according to an InsideRingShow social media post.

His opponent has yet to be finalized.

Zuffa Boxing reposted the InsideRingShow post, which cited sources who spoke to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger.

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Opetaia, 31, was last in action in March, when he defeated Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision to win the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title while retaining his The Ring belt.

The IBF withdrew its sanction of the cruiserweight title prior to the bout. After the fight, the organization announced that its 200-pound belt had become vacant. This marked the second time Opetaia lost the title without defending it in the ring.

In July, it was reported that Opetaia was suing the IBF.

British former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) is a potential opponent for Opetaia.

Billam-Smith, 35, made his Zuffa Boxing debut in June with a seventh-round stoppage victory over Ryan Rozicki.

Further event details and official announcements are expected to follow shortly.