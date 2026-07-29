Joaquin Buckley vs Mike Malott headlines UFC Edmonton in October

Joaquin Buckley faces Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, October 17, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Buckley (21-8) of St. Louis, Missouri, comes off back-to-back decision losses to Sean Brady in May and Kamaru Usman last June.

Canada’s Malott (14-2-1) is riding a four-fight winning streak, having defeated Gilbert Burns by third-round TKO in his previous bout in April.

The promotion announced Buckley vs Malott as the UFC Edmonton main event on Wednesday, along with the co-main event between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

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Blanchfield (14-2) of New York and Canada’s Jasudavicius (15-4) were originally set to square off at UFC 330 in Philadelphia in August. The fight was removed from the card after Blanchfield withdrew due to injury and has now been rescheduled for the event in Edmonton.

Blanchfield won her previous bout last November by second-round submission against Tracy Cortez after defeating Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision a year earlier.

Jasudavicius returned to winning ways in April with a unanimous decision victory over Karine Silva.

Other bouts featured on the card, along with ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.