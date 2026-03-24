Jai Opetaia drops IBF title for second time without losing in ring

Two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia no longer holds the title, as the sanctioning body has announced it is now vacant. This marks the second time the Australian boxer has lost his belt outside the ring, without being defeated by an opponent.

Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) was in action on March 8 in Las Vegas, where he beat Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision to win the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight championship and retain his The Ring belt. The 30-year-old Sydney southpaw was also expected to defend his IBF 200-pound title, but the sanctioning body withdrew its sanction shortly after the final pre-fight press conference.

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According to the IBF statement on March 6, sanctioning was initially granted after “Opetaia’s team confirmed the fight would not be a unification and that any belt awarded by Zuffa would be ‘characterized as a trophy or token of recognition.'” The organization added that it had “not had any discussion regarding this bout with any direct representative from Zuffa Boxing” but had “received assurances from Opetaia’s representatives.”

The pre‑fight press conference presented the Opetaia vs Glanton bout as being for the “Zuffa World Cruiserweight Title.” The IBF noted that it sanctions title bouts “alongside other sanctioning bodies that comply with the same mandated regulations followed by the organization.”

‘The IBF Cruiserweight title is vacant’

In its announcement on March 23, the IBF stated:

“On March 19, 2026, the IBF Board of Directors met via teleconference to address the status of the IBF Cruiserweight title held by Jai Opetaia. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board voted to vacate the title pursuant to Rule 5.H. The IBF Cruiserweight title is vacant.”

“The IBF wishes Jai Opetaia continued success in his career. He rose through the IBF rankings to become World Champion, one of the highest achievements in a fighter’s career. As noted in an earlier press release regarding this situation, the IBF’s rules don’t always yield the preferred or popular outcome, but they provide structure and transparency, serving not just the champion but also those waiting for the opportunity to fight for the title.”

In late 2023, Jai Opetaia vacated the IBF title after the organization denied his request for a voluntary defense against Ellis Zorro, while mandatory opponent and former champion Mairis Briedis – against whom Opetaia initially claimed the belt – was injured and unavailable.

“We were left with three options: vacate, be stripped if Jai fights on December 23, or wait for Briedis,” Opetaia’s manager, Michael Francis, said at the time.

Details on the next fight of Jai Opetaia are expected to follow in due course.