Irma Garcia vs Nataly Delgado added to Turhan-Baumgardner undercard

Irma Garcia and Nataly Delgado square off in a super flyweight title unification on November 8 at College Park Center in Arlington. The contest is featured on the undercard of Elif Nur Turhan vs Alycia Baumgardner.

Mexico’s two-division champion Garcia (26-5-1, 5 KOs) puts her IBF title on the line. In her previous outing in April, the 45-year-old southpaw stopped Emma Dolan in the third round to make the second successful defense of her belt.

Panama’s Delgado (21-7-2, 5 KOs) is the newly crowned WBA champion. The 32-year-old claimed the belt in June, dethroning Jasmine Artiga by unanimous decision.

The 10-round bout is part of the card, which airs live on ESPN.

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What they’re saying

“Thank you to MVP for their trust and for making this tremendous opportunity possible,” Garcia said. “Pursuing the unification of the world titles represents a major challenge. We are working with discipline, dedication, and a hunger for victory, determined to come out on top.”

“Opportunities are not something you wait for. You work for them, you fight for them, and you seize them. And we have no intention of letting this opportunity slip away. Viva Mexico!”

Delgado said, “There’s a special meaning behind this next unification bout, and not just because I can be the first Panamanian female boxer to become a unified world champion. As the only Panamanian boxing world champion at this moment in time, it is, once again, an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime… And we’re preparing for it, accordingly.”

“I have MVP and the Republic of Panama counting on me, and, God willing, I won’t disappoint.”

Turhan vs Baumgardner

In the main event, Turkiye’s Elif Nur Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) defends her IBF lightweight title against Alycia Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio. Unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight champion Baumgardner moves up a weight class.

The scheduled WBC featherweight title bout between champion Tiara Brown (21-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida, and Britain’s Ellie Scotney (12-0) has been canceled. Former undisputed super bantamweight champion Scotney withdrew due to injury.

The new co-feature pits Somalian-British boxer Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) against Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) of Niagara Falls, New York. They clash for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight titles.

Also on the card is a rescheduled super bantamweight bout between Australia’s WBC titleholder Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) and Japan’s three-time, two-division champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO).

On the prelims

Brittany Sims (10-3, 5 KOs) of Columbus, Ohio, and Shera Mae Patricio (10-0, 3 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii, battle for the vacant WBA “Regular” bantamweight title. Undisputed 118-pound champion Dina Thorslund (25-0, 9 KOs) of Denmark holds the WBA “Super” bantamweight title.

Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (8-0-1, 2 KOs) and Nayeli Rodriguez (7-2-1) of El Paso, Texas, meet in a flyweight rematch. Their first fight last May ended in a unanimous draw.

A featherweight bout features Mexico’s Fernando Garcia (14-5, 8 KOs) taking on Alexander Castellano (12-2-2, 2 KOs) of Buffalo, New York.

Plus, Javier Guerrero (7-0, 5 KOs) and Aiden Anderson (4-3, 3 KOs) face off in an all-Dallas battle at welterweight.