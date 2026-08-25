Baumgardner moves up to lightweight, faces Turhan in Arlington in November

Alycia Baumgardner challenges Elif Nur Turhan for her IBF lightweight title at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, November 8. The contest headlines the seventh edition of MVPW. The card will be broadcast on ESPN.

Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Bo Mi Re Shin in April, when she retained her unified IBF and WBO super featherweight titles.

Turkiye’s Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs), who recently signed with Most Valuable Promotions, won her previous bout in June by unanimous decision against Gabriela Tellez, marking her second successful title defense.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 10, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT, via AXS.com.

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What they’re saying

“When I set my mind to something, I see it through, and 135 will be no different,” Baumgardner said. “Sunday, November 8 is a superfight – the kind of fight boxing deserves – and the beginning of my next chapter. I know what it takes to become undisputed. I’ve done it before, and I’ll do it again.

“To everyone in Dallas-Fort Worth and Arlington, this is my backyard, and I want you there with me. Come out to College Park Center, be part of the moment, and watch me make history.”

Turhan said, “Alycia is a boxer who steps into the ring determined to win, never even entertaining the possibility of defeat; I know I am proud to be representing Turkiye on such a major international stage as I face an opponent who steps into the ring solely for victory. I do not want to lose, either.

“As two boxers sharing a ‘win at all costs’ mentality, we guarantee a fierce, relentless battle where everything is left on the line. Two warriors, one fight, and only one winner.”

Turhan vs Baumgardner undercard

In the co-feature to Turhan vs Baumgardner, Tiara Brown (21-0, 11 KOs) of Ft. Myers, Florida, defends her WBC featherweight title against former undisputed super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (12-0) of the UK.

A super bantamweight championship bout between Australia’s current WBC titleholder Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) and Japan’s three-time, two-division champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO) has been rescheduled for this event.

Plus, Somalian-British Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) and Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) of Niagara Falls, New York, clash for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight titles.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Baumgardner and Turhan, along with Brown and Scotney, are scheduled to face off for the first time this Thursday, August 27, at a launch press conference in Birmingham, England. The press conference is held during Mayer vs Cameron fight week.