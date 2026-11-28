Agit Kabayel defends his WBC heavyweight title against Nelson Hysa tonight (Saturday, November 28) at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Germany’s Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt after being elevated to full champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title. The 34-year-old initially won the interim title and made a successful defense by third-round TKO against Damian Knyba in his previous bout in January.

Albania’s Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion, following a second-round knockout victory over Thomas Narmo in August. The 42-year-old is ranked No. 16 by the WBC.

At the weigh-in a day before the event, Hysa was 13.6 lbs heavier than Kabayel.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

Cruiserweight matchup between Britain’s Aloys Youmbi (12-1, 9 KOs) and Germany-based Artur Mann (23-6, 14 KOs) of Kazakhstan.

All-Germany super middleweight bout between Simon Zachenhuber (29-2, 18 KOs) and Alexander Rigas (22-3, 10 KOs).

Middleweight contest between Germany’s Serhat Parlak (8-1, 3 KOs) and Serbia’s Gleb Bakshi (7-0, 5 KOs).

Heavyweight battle between Germany’s Granit Shala (18-2, 7 KOs) and Iceland’s Kolbeinn Kristinsson (20-0, 14 KOs).

The live blog will cover the main card results.

Kabayel vs Hysa live blog November 28, 2026 12:00 AM EST Free Prelims Watch the prelims below.



The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.

Kabayel vs Hysa results

Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa

Aloys Youmbi vs. Artur Mann

Simon Zachenhuber vs. Alexander Rigas

Serhat Parlak vs. Gleb Bakshi

Granit Shala vs. Kolbeinn Kristinsson

Charlie Senior vs. James Chereji

Arbnor Jashari vs. Yoel Rivas Perez

Ayman Oudriss vs. Antonio Fechner

Ozan Karadogan vs. Max Schultz

Daniel Baer vs. Arman Khudoyan

Kevin Saszik vs. Patrick Korte