Daniel Dubois defends his WBO heavyweight title against former champion Joseph Parker on January 30 at Co-op Live in Manchester. The fight will stream live on DAZN, headlining a Queensberry card.

Dubois (24-3, 23 KOs) of Greenwich, London, makes the second defense of his belt. In his previous outing in October, the 29-year-old stopped Fabio Wardley in the second round of their rematch.

Parker (36-4, 24 KOs) of New Zealand looks to regain the belt he previously won almost 10 years ago, defeating Andy Ruiz by majority decision. The 34-year-old native of South Auckland hasn’t fought since last October, when he was stopped by Wardley in the 11th round.

Tickets for the event are yet to go on sale. According to the announcement on Wednesday, fans can sign up for pre-sale access on the Queensberry website.

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After Dubois’ victory over Wardley, promoter Frank Warren promised unification bouts in 2027. A rematch with Croatia’s IBF heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic (21-1, 16 KOs) was noted as a possibility, pending the results of their respective fights before then.

The matchups featured on the Dubois vs Parker undercard are expected to be announced shortly.