Stevan Ivic defends his Australian heavyweight title against Brandon Grach on Friday, December 11 on the Gold Coast, Queensland. The card will be broadcast on Fox Sports and streamed on Kayo Sports. The venue is expected to be announced shortly.

Brisbane-based Ivic (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Fairfield, New South Wales, makes his third ring appearance of the year after defeating Caleb Tialu in June and Liam Talivaa in January.

Newcastle’s Grach (7-1, 4 KOs) competes for the fourth time in 2026, having defeated Ike Pluto by split decision last time out in August.

The event takes place in the lead-up to Lara vs Tszyu, which is held on Sunday, December 13 at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

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What they’re saying

“Ten fights and nobody has beaten me,” Ivic said. “Brandon hits hard, everyone knows that. Power only counts if it lands, and I’ve been in with the best heavyweights in this country already.”

“Defending my title on the Gold Coast, live around Australia, in Tszyu vs Lara fight week. You don’t get a stage like that twice.”

Grach said, “I’ve waited a long time for this shot. One punch changes everything at heavyweight. Ask anyone I’ve put on the canvas.”

“Stevan’s a good champion, but he’s never been in with power like mine. I’m bringing that belt home to Newcastle.”

Ivic vs Grach undercard

Vegas Larfield (15-1, 10 KOs) and Jye Lane Taylor (11-3-1, 9 KOs) clash for the IBO Intercontinental featherweight title.

Floyd Masson (18-3, 10 KOs) and Alivereti Kauyaca (13-4-1, 8 KOs) square off at heavyweight.

Wade Ryan (23-13-1, 9 KOs) takes on Dominic Molinaro (5-1-1, 2 KOs) at middleweight.

Taj Harrington and Kyle Samy make their professional debuts at super bantamweight.

Jack Javed (2-0, 1 KO) meets Jephthah Ikudede (1-1, 1 KO) at super welterweight.

Luke Williams (0-0, 1 NC) faces debuting Daniel Ikudede at super welterweight.