Shera Mae Patricio signs with Most Valuable Promotions

Undefeated bantamweight contender Shera Mae Patricio has signed with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

The 23-year-old native of Honolulu, Hawaii, is ranked No. 11 by the IBF, No. 2 by the WBA, No. 8 by the WBC, and No. 3 by the WBO.

The promotion made the announcement on Monday.

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This year, Patricio (10-0, 3 KOs) secured three decision victories, defeating Maribel Ramirez on the Pierce vs Parra undercard in February, Tania Walters in April, and Natalia Francesca in July.

Information on her next fight under the MVP banner is expected to be announced shortly.