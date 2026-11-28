Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva faces Justis Huni on Thursday, December 10 at Vale Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The heavyweight bout headlines the card titled “The Show Before The Show” on the eve of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

Both fighters were last in action in April in London, competing on the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard.

Britain’s 33-year-old Tshikeva (9-3, 5 KOs) suffered a defeat by fifth-round TKO against Richard Riakporhe.

Australia’s 27-year-old Huni (13-1, 7 KOs) took a majority decision victory over Frazer Clarke, bouncing back from a knockout loss to Fabio Wardley last June.

The contest is set to crown the division’s new Commonwealth champion.

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Tshikeva vs Huni undercard

Sam Gilley (19-2-1, 10 KOs) and Brad Pauls (21-3-1, 12 KOs) square off in an all-English bout at super middleweight.

A heavyweight clash pits England’s Simon Ibekwe (7-0, 4 KOs) against Germany’s Tom Schwarz (29-2, 20 KOs).

England’s Garan Croft (7-0, 3 KOs) and Wales’ Harley Collison (3-10-2) meet at middleweight.

Other matchups include:

Ioan Croft (7-0, 4 KOs) vs. Dmitri Protkunas (10-40-1, 2 KOs), super middleweight

Ellis Panter (1-0) vs. Christian Lopez Flores (14-63-2, 12 KOs), welterweight

Arlo Stephens (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lamah Griggs (3-15-1), heavyweight

Juan David Cuervo (6-0) vs. Jose Maria Pombo (18-35-1, 7 KOs), welterweight

Ryan Jones (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes (18-48-2, 5 KOs), lightweight

Isa Akram (1-0) vs. Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza (4-29, 1 KO), super featherweight

Abdullah Darkazanly (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Leon Entwistle (4-3-1), super welterweight

Sultan Almohammed (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Jorge Balmaceda (8-13-1, 2 KOs), super featherweight

According to Ticket Tailor, the event starts at 8:00 p.m. GMT (local time in the UK), which is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT in the U.S.

The card will stream live on DAZN.