Tiara Brown faces Ellie Scotney in co-feature to Turhan vs Baumgardner

Tiara Brown faces Ellie Scotney on Sunday, November 8, at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The contest serves as the co-feature to Elif Nur Turhan vs Alycia Baumgardner.

Brown (21-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida, puts her WBC featherweight title on the line, making the third defense of her belt. In her previous outing in June on the undercard of Jones vs Carranza 2, the 38-year-old champion defeated Hannah Rapp by unanimous decision.

Britain’s former undisputed super bantamweight champion Scotney (12-0) looks to win a world title in her second weight class. The 28-year-old native of Lewisham, London, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Mayelli Flores in April, when she collected all major belts at 122 lbs.

The card will be broadcast live on ESPN.

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What they’re saying

“She may have been the youngest undisputed champion in UK history, but I’m not stepping into the ring to admire her history. I’m stepping in to make my own,” Brown said. “I’m a seasoned veteran who has been overlooked, but never outworked. Come fight night, we’ll see who’s truly built for greatness.”

Scotney said, “I can’t wait for the next chapter to begin at 126 lbs, where I truly believe the world will see the best of me. It’s time to make more history on Sunday, November the 8th and become a two-weight world champion.”

Turhan vs Baumgardner

In the main event, Elif Nur Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) defends her IBF lightweight title against unified super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio.

On the undercard, Australia’s WBC super bantamweight titleholder Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) defends the belt against Japan’s three-time, two-division champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO).

Plus, Somalian-British Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) and Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) of Niagara Falls, New York, battle for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight titles.

The prelims are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the event go on sale via AXS.com on Thursday, September 10, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT.