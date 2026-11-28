Following the final pre-fight press conference, Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa successfully weighed in and faced off. The two fighters clash for the WBC heavyweight title on November 28 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
- Germany’s defending champion Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) came in at 235.7 lbs for the first defense of the title after being elevated to full champion.
- Albania’s Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs), who is ranked No. 16 by the WBC, showed 249.3 lbs for his first attempt to win one of boxing’s major belts.
The 12-round bout headlines a Queensberry card, live on DAZN.
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See the main event weigh-in photos, followed by the full card and weights, below.
Current fight card
- Agit Kabayel (235.7 lbs) vs. Nelson Hysa (249.3 lbs)
- Charlie Senior (132.5 lbs) vs. James Chereji (132.1 lbs)
- Ayman Oudriss (153.7 lbs) vs. Antonio Fechner (153.0 lbs)
- Ozan Karadogan (138.2 lbs) vs. Max Schultz (137.3 lbs)
- Daniel Baer (270.1 lbs) vs. Arman Khudoyan (266.8 lbs)
- Serhat Parlak (158.1 lbs) vs. Gleb Bakshi (159.4 lbs)
- Kevin Saszik (235.0 lbs) vs. Patrick Korte (242.5 lbs)
- Simon Zachenhuber (169.1 lbs) vs. Alexander Rigas (167.6 lbs)
- Granit Shala (261.7 lbs) vs. Kolbeinn Kristinsson (260.1 lbs)
- Aloys Youmbi (199.7 lbs) vs. Artur Mann (198.9 lbs)
- Arbnor Jashari (134.5 lbs) vs. Yoel Rivas Perez (133.6 lbs)
The middleweight bout between Serkay Comert (10-0, 8 KOs) and Willi Knorpp (9-0, 6 KOs), as of writing, listed on BoxRec, was not featured on the card Queensberry Promotions sent out following the weigh-ins.