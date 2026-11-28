Following the final pre-fight press conference, Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa successfully weighed in and faced off. The two fighters clash for the WBC heavyweight title on November 28 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Germany’s defending champion Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) came in at 235.7 lbs for the first defense of the title after being elevated to full champion.

Albania’s Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs), who is ranked No. 16 by the WBC, showed 249.3 lbs for his first attempt to win one of boxing’s major belts.

The 12-round bout headlines a Queensberry card, live on DAZN.

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See the main event weigh-in photos, followed by the full card and weights, below.

Nelson Hysa during the weigh-in at Gluhofenhalle in Meerbusch, Germany, on November 27, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa during the weigh-in at Gluhofenhalle in Meerbusch, Germany, on November 27, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa face off during the weigh-in at Gluhofenhalle in Meerbusch, Germany, on November 27, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa face off during the weigh-in at Gluhofenhalle in Meerbusch, Germany, on November 27, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Agit Kabayel and Nelson Hysa shake hands during the weigh-in at Gluhofenhalle in Meerbusch, Germany, on November 27, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

Current fight card

Agit Kabayel (235.7 lbs) vs. Nelson Hysa (249.3 lbs)

Charlie Senior (132.5 lbs) vs. James Chereji (132.1 lbs)

Ayman Oudriss (153.7 lbs) vs. Antonio Fechner (153.0 lbs)

Ozan Karadogan (138.2 lbs) vs. Max Schultz (137.3 lbs)

Daniel Baer (270.1 lbs) vs. Arman Khudoyan (266.8 lbs)

Serhat Parlak (158.1 lbs) vs. Gleb Bakshi (159.4 lbs)

Kevin Saszik (235.0 lbs) vs. Patrick Korte (242.5 lbs)

Simon Zachenhuber (169.1 lbs) vs. Alexander Rigas (167.6 lbs)

Granit Shala (261.7 lbs) vs. Kolbeinn Kristinsson (260.1 lbs)

Aloys Youmbi (199.7 lbs) vs. Artur Mann (198.9 lbs)

Arbnor Jashari (134.5 lbs) vs. Yoel Rivas Perez (133.6 lbs)

The middleweight bout between Serkay Comert (10-0, 8 KOs) and Willi Knorpp (9-0, 6 KOs), as of writing, listed on BoxRec, was not featured on the card Queensberry Promotions sent out following the weigh-ins.