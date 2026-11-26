The bout between former champions Joe Cordina and Mauricio Lara headlines the Fury vs Joshua prelims, comprising eight fights in total. The event takes place on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Welsh former two-time IBF super featherweight champion Cordina (19-1, 9 KOs) returns to the ring after winning two fights last year by unanimous decision against Gabriel Flores Jr and Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz.

Cordina was scheduled to challenge Abdullah Mason for his WBO lightweight title in Cleveland in July but was forced out of the bout due to a visa issue.

Mexico’s former WBA featherweight champion Lara (31-3-2, 24 KOs) earned two stoppage victories this year, defeating Carlos Ornelas and Rafael Rosas Ramirez.

The prelims were announced on Wednesday by The Ring. BoxRec currently lists the Cordina vs Lara matchup at lightweight.

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Prelims also include

Featherweight bout between Japan’s Hayato Tsutsumi (9-0, 6 KOs) and Los Angeles native Victor Pasillas (19-1, 11 KOs).

Super featherweight contest between Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (6-0, 5 KOs) and England-based Muheeb Fazeldin (14-1-1, 4 KOs) of Yemen.

Light heavyweight matchup between Constantino Nanga (15-0, 11 KOs) of Sweden by way of Angola and Lerrone Richards (19-2, 4 KOs) of England.

All-British super flyweight battle between Mikie Tallon (15-0-1, 4 KOs) and Sean Bruce (8-3).

Super featherweight clash between Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel (9-0, 3 KOs) and Rogger Rivera (3-7, 2 KOs) of Peru.

Super welterweight showdown between Odel Kamara (1-0, 1 KO) of England and Patrik Matejcek (6-1, 3 KOs) of the Czech Republic.

Heavyweight bout between Britain’s Roman Fury (6-0, 3 KOs) and Czech Adam Kolarik (10-12, 7 KOs).

The prelims will stream live on Netflix TikTok and The Ring socials.

Fury vs Joshua: Finally

The main event, live on Netflix, is an all-British heavyweight bout between former champions Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs).

The co-feature is a heavyweight bout between former champion Deontay Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Scotland-based Martin Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) of Congo.

Current fight card

Main card

Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) vs. Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs), heavyweight

Deontay Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) vs. Martin Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs), heavyweight

Moses Jolly (12-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Igor Adiel Macedo (15-1, 14 KOs), heavyweight

Da’Mazion Vanhouter (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Michael Essomba (11-2, 10 KOs), heavyweight

Prelims

Joe Cordina (19-1, 9 KOs) vs. Mauricio Lara (31-3-2, 24 KOs), lightweight

Hayato Tsutsumi (9-0, 6 KOs) vs. Victor Pasillas (19-1, 11 KOs), featherweight

Reito Tsutsumi (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Muheeb Fazeldin (14-1-1, 4 KOs), super featherweight

Constantino Nanga (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Lerrone Richards (19-2, 4 KOs), light heavyweight

Mikie Tallon (15-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Sean Bruce (8-3), super flyweight

Mohammed Alakel (9-0, 3 KOs) vs. Rogger Rivera (3-7, 2 KOs), super featherweight

Odel Kamara (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Patrik Matejcek (6-1, 3 KOs), super welterweight

Roman Fury (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Adam Kolarik (10-12, 7 KOs), heavyweight